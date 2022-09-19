Who Is Major Johnny Thompson – King Charles’ Equerry?

When Major Johnny Thompson was spotted stood beside Prime Minister Liz Truss as she met for the first time with King Charles III, he was instantly labelled a 'heart throb.' One Twitter user wrote, ‘PM Truss is the envy of the world. A weekly meeting with Johnny – I mean, King Charles?’

He was also seen standing behind the King when he signed the proclamations at St James’s Palace and again during the procession of the late monarch's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Major Thompson has actually been spotted at more than one Royal occasion before. Dressed in a kilt he caught the attention of royal watchers when he was part of the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in June.

He is now nicknamed 'Major eye candy' by TikTok, with a growing fan base who post a string of video montages, followed by a trail of swooning commentary. Everyone now wants to know more about the Royals' trusted guard.

So, who exactly is Major Johnny Thompson? Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Major Johnny Thompson?

Major Johnny Thompson is from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and he has long been a steady presence for the royal family, working for the late Queen Elizabeth II for years. He was once the Queen's most senior bodyguard but was made King Charles III's equerry before his accession to the throne. He joined the British Army in 2006 and later served as a senior officer in the British Army. According to his LinkedIn he is a Platoon Commander.

In his role as an officer of the British Royal household, Major Thompson often attends such public events with the Royals. He will also be in close contact with the monarch while at royal residences, such as Buckingham Palace.

What is an Equerry?

Equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royals' daily programmes. As the royal court goes into mourning, the equerries will ensure the diaries are readjusted and kept running like clockwork. Equerries are appointed by working members of the Royal Family and are drawn from senior officers of the British Army.

How old is Major Johnny Thompson?

Major Johnny Thompson is 39 years old.

Is Major Johnny Thompson married?

We hate to break the hearts but he is very happily married. He tied the knot with marketing manager Caroline in 2010.