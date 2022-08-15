‘We Just Handed Over The Keys’: Mrs Hinch Has Given Away Her £600,000 Home To A Family In Need After Ongoing Feud With Neighbours

Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch on Instagram, has given her £600,000 home to a family to live in rent-free after moving to a £1million farmhouse she will now make her ‘forever home’. The 32-year-old cleaning influencer has built a reported £5million net worth posting her home organisation and cleanliness advice on social media and is now deciding to pay some of her incredible fortune forward.

Doing a Q&A on Instagram, Hinchliffe was asked about her former home. She answered: ‘We haven’t sold the house. We are not renting out the house, we are just handing our keys over to an incredible family to start a new chapter in their lives so they too can build a life they have also dreamed of. To even be in a position to do this is something I’ll never truly believe and never stop being thankful for. But personally for me, to see another family have some relief and happiness in their life that they deserved because they have been through so much is one of the most incredible feelings in the world.’

The five-bedroom Essex home where Hinchliffe earned her social media following has a rental value of £2,000 per month. However, her family – her two sons, Ronnie and Lennie, and husband Jamie - were forced to move earlier this year after falling out with neighbours over a planned extension. The sudden move came as a surprise to followers, with Hinchliffe opening up about the ordeal on Instagram explaining that their privacy had become compromised after the ongoing feud.

‘I won’t go into too much detail because I wouldn’t want to give any satisfaction to the cruel people involved,’ Hinchliffe explained on Instagram. ‘But Jamie has wanted to move for a while due to the privacy issue which came about after we had extended the house, but I was in such a mess because I didn’t want to move. I was crying to him saying this is my home, I didn’t want to lose it.

‘So I promised him I could fix it, hence my weird basketball net looking trees which you may have noticed in my stories at some points,’ she continued. ‘Also new panelled fencing with no holes and a crazy CCTV system. I really did my best behind-the-scenes guys but it wasn’t enough in the end. Jamie was right. I was putting plasters over things and from that day I felt like I lost my home and I was in a really really low place. But everything happens for a reason doesn’t it.’