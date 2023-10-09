Who Is Lady Victoria Starmer, Keir Starmer’s Wife?

With the Labour Party conference in full swing, all eyes are on Keir Starmer as he lays out his vision for the country. But what role will his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, play?

In a recent interview with The Sunday Mirror,Keir revealed that Victoria won't be introducing his conference speech on Wednesday. 'I don’t think I’d put her through that...' he said. 'I talk to her about what we’re going to say and how we’re going to say it. And she has views on all of that. But that’s the normal to and fro in a family.'

In the interview, Keir also gave a rare glimpse into Victoria's private life. 'She's a streetwise grounded, brilliant, gorgeous woman who wants as far as she can to get on with her own life and to protect it,' adding 'She loves working for the NHS. She loves the team that she's working with.And she and I are doing our best to raise two happy and confident children and that matters hugely to us.'

Victoria, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, has only made a handful of public appearances since Keir was elected as Labour party leader in April 2020. The couple were pictured sharing a kiss at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool last year, and she has also attended several other events with Keir, including the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, a candlelit vigil for the murdered Sarah Everard and the Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finals on Centre Court.

Here's everything we know about Lady Victoria Starmer...

Who is Lady Victoria Starmer?

Victoria Starmer is London born-and-bred. She grew up in Gospel Oak, North London, to a Polish-Jewish father. Her mother, who worked as a community doctor, also converted to the faith. Like Keir, Victoria started out her career as a solicitor, before serving as a governor at her children’s school. She currently works in occupational health for the NHS.

She made her first appearance as the then-new Labour leader’s wife in in 2020, when she was filmed clapping for the NHS outside their home in Camden. Since, her public appearances have been few and far between.

In the interview with The Sunday Mirror, Keir revealed his wife was an important sounding board for ideas thanks to her experience in the NHS. 'I get a direct line of sight on a daily basis into the challenges of the NHS and the morale of the staff,' he said.

How did Lady Victoria Starmer and Keir Starmer meet?

The pair met when they were working as lawyers in the early noughties, when Keir was practising as a barrister at Doughty Street chambers. Victoria was asked to draw up documents for a case he was working on.

During his appearance onPiers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2021, Keir recalled the moment he met his future wife. 'I was doing a case in court and it all depended on whether the documents were accurate. I [asked my colleagues] who actually drew up these documents, they said a woman called Victoria, so I said let’s get her on the line,’ he said, continuing that he heard her mutter ‘Who the f*** does he think he is?’ after he quizzed her about the papers concerned. 'And quite right too,' he added.

Things worked out for the best, though, after Keir asked Victoria on a date to the Lord Stanley pub in Camden, which was the start of their relationship. The pair got married in 2007.

Do Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer have any children?

The couple have two children together, a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Like Victoria, the couple’s children are being raised in the Jewish faith. The family all live together in a £1.75 million townhouse in Camden, North London.

Victoria prefers to stay out of the public eye. In the past, Keir has opened up about the family's regular Friday night dinners where his wife’s family comes round to their home for supper. ‘It is about just being with the family. It’s about being a bit more disciplined, about being home with our children and the family — they are growing up fast,’ he said.

Is Lady Victoria Starmer religious?

Yes, Victoria is Jewish and a member of Londons Liberal Jewish Synagogue, in St. John’s Wood. Keir is from an atheist background, but has previously revealed that the couple's children are being raised in the Jewish faith. He told the Jewish Chronicle in 2021 that 'As you probably know my wife‘s family is Jewish. On her father’s side, there are bar mitzvahs, synagogues – there’s all the traditions.'