What The Hell Is Going On With Instagram Right Now?

Just days after Whatsapp went down for an entire morning, Meta is now having another nightmare as Instagram appears to be on the fritz, too. Loads of confused users have taken to Twitter to report their accounts have been wrongfully suspended, while others are suddenly dropping followers at unprecedented rates thanks to their friends’ profiles being taken down.

‘Some weird thing is happening on Instagram. I just lost 3k followers and unfollowed 30 people,’ wrote YouTuber Jin Lim. ‘Hello wtf is going on with insta?!’ panicked Love Island’s Chloe Burrows. ‘

So far, there’s been little word from Meta on what is causing the bizarre and widespread issues on the app. According to Down Detector, there are currently roughly 6,000 reports of users struggling to use their accounts and that number is climbing all the time.

After widespread panic, Instagram Comms (ironically) took to Twitter to say: ‘We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.’