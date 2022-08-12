Britney’s Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Has Been Found Guilty Of Trespassing And Battery

Many fans were furious when Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari was thrown into chaos in June. Her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, gate-crashed what should have been the best day of her life while on Instagram Live, yelling: ‘She’s my first and only wife and I’m her first husband…I’m here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f * ck is the family?’

After broadcasting parts of his big entrance to the internet dressed in a white prison jumpsuit, Jason pled no contest to charges of trespassing and battery at Ventura County, California yesterday and now reportedly faces up to five years in prison.

A lot of us wondered how on earth Jason, who Britney was married to for only 55 hours, managed to get through Britney’s (presumably quite high level) security. Reportedly, the ex could be heard telling at the wedding guards: ‘don’t fuck with me’ before claiming the event was a ‘bullshit wedding’. Jason then engaged in a physical altercation with security and even managed to get into the main wedding marquee before guards restrained him on the ground and his live stream ended.

Alexander was initially charged with felony stalking, battery, vandalism, and refusing to leave private property for the gate-cashing. And, after the incident, Britney was granted a restraining order against her ex. The judge ordered Jason not to be allowed to ‘contact, annoy, harass,’ Britney and Sam and he shouldn’t come within 100 yards of the couple for three years.