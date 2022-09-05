Here Are All The Viral Liz Truss Memes Being Shared Right Now

Liz Truss has been announced as Prime Minister today after a long Tory leadership contest against Rishi Sunak. With so much to contend with going into her first term, including a crippling cost of living crisis underpinned by escalating energy bills, the public already have a ton of questions for and about Truss.

But aside from enquires about her policies and plans for leading the country, there’s one lighter thing everyone seems to be Googling: Liz Truss memes. That’s right, according to Google Trends, ‘Liz Truss memes’ is a major breakout search term right now, as well as ‘Liz Truss gif’.

It’s unsurprising really, how else do you announce the news to your friends that we have a new Tory leader other than with a meme? And whatever your opinion on her policies, there’s rarely an occasion where the perfect meme doesn’t sum up the public mood incredibly well.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a range of Liz Truss memes that reflect the public reaction to her new status as Prime Minister. We should warn you, they’re not exactly positive, but they’re certainly being shared far and wide today as part of this historical moment. They might just teach history lessons on this one day, the public reaction to prime ministers in memes: a thesis.

Here are some of most viral Liz Truss memes and gifs being shared right now:

Grazia is not responsible for content posted on external sites