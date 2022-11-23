What Is Going On With Balenciaga? The ‘Bear Bag Holiday Campaign’ Controversy Explained

Balenciaga have apologised after receiving backlash for an advertising campaign that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear, set amongst a pile of documents that included Supreme Court cases about child pornography.

The French fashion label issued a statement on Instagram yesterday, reading: ‘We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.’

What is the controversy surrounding Balenciaga’s plush bear bag holiday campaign?

The images were originally displayed on Balenciaga’s website as part of its ‘Toy Stories’ campaign, showing children holding plush bear bags from their Paris Fashion Week SS/23 collection, photographed by National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti. The bears are dressed in leather harnesses, locked collars, and fishnet tops. Now, Balenciaga is a breakout search term on Google, with many searching for ‘Balenciaga plush bear bag holiday campaign’ and ‘Balenciaga children’.

What are the supreme court documents in Balenciaga's 2022 holiday campaign?

One of the images, which Galimberti says he did not take, also contains Supreme Court documents from the 2008 United States v Williams case, which criminalised the pandering of child pornography and references the 2002 Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition which ruled that virtual child pornography is protected by the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech. The latter case concluded that the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996 (CPPA) violated free speech having previously prevented the distribution and possession of pornography in virtual images and films where adults were depicted as minors. Naturally, the campaign has received widespread backlash online.

Balenciaga have since issued another apology for including the court documents in the campaign. ‘We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,’ the company said. ‘We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring ‘23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn the abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.’