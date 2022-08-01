These Water Bottles Won’t Leak And They Look Good, Too

You don’t need us to tell you why staying hydrated is king but glowing clear skin, improved concentration, and smooth digestion are just a few of the benefits. As we're stepping away from buying bottled water, you'll need a trusty reusable bottle by your side to ensure you can get your daily fill.

There’s nothing worse than getting a leaky water bottle and the fear that arises when you feel a damp patch in your bag. If you’re carrying your laptop on the go, too, this is a certified nightmare.

To save you wasting money on faulty bottles, we've shared the best water bottles that won't actually leak that are both practical and stylish. We're not saying this is a must but getting a new chic water bottle always encourages us to up our water game.

There's literally something for everyone: double-insulated water bottles for beautifully chilled water at all times, sports bottles for staying hydrated during your workouts, and water bottles with straws for easy sipping at your desk. And none of them will leak - perfection.

READ NEXT: The Brilliant Science Behind Beautiful Skincare