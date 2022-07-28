The Brilliant Science Behind Beautiful Skincare

If makeup is art, then skincare is chemistry.
Understanding what goes into your skincare products and how they work, will help you to create a routine that's a perfect fit for you. That means less trial and error and a better understanding of what your skin needs.
There are so many buzzy active ingredients and efficacious formulas out there, that choosing the right one can feel daunting.
But don’t worry, you don’t need a PhD or a lab coat to decode the science.
We asked John Lewis beauty buyer and skincare guru Georgia White to shine light on the clever products packed and backed by science that are big news right now.
Bring on the science bit….
Georgia White - John Lewis & Partners
Exfoliate and polish with powder
This calming vegan exfoliating powder polishes skin while supporting the skin’s moisture barrier. With clever nature and smart science this exfoliant with Oat and Coconut activates upon contact with water, releasing botanical extracts to help polish away dead skin cells.
This gentle exfoliating powder has a blend with fruit-based Grape Extract and Arginine rich in Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs).
AHAs and BHA both help remove dead skin cells from the top layer of your skin, the epidermis.
AHAs are water-soluble acids made from sugary fruits, while BHAs are oil soluble, they get down into the pores to cut through the oil that's clogging them. Just what we need to look fabulous.
In this product we find Hyaluronic Acid to help support the skin’s moisture barrier. It helps your skin hold onto water. Keeping you all glowy, dewy and lovely.
Milkfoliant also boasts calming Oat Bran Extracts which contain nourishing lipids to replenish and helps soothe skin.
A triple whammy three-in-one wonder
In this serum three actives expertly combine in one triple dose.
Let’s decode it. This serum takes a smart, kind, balanced approach, balancing the right ingredients in perfect amounts. This serum is all about the correct combination.
H.C.F. So, H is for Hyaluronic Acid; one element of this ingredient is that it provides better moisture absorption into the skin. It’s all about water retention (but the good kind). This formulation also contains a combination of a highly potent Vitamin C and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which together help brighten skin and visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Lastly, F is for Ferulic Acid, a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants help the skin to repair itself.
Nothing ordinary about this super serum
The Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a light, non-greasy formula designed to support thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking lashes and brows.
By utilizing 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes and a series of natural extracts, this twice-daily serum works to help nourish and protect your lashes and brows while enhancing the look of density and overall appearance in as little as four weeks.
Active ingredients are hard workers - in essence, they are designed to deliver a benefit, and this product has 11. As for the peptide complexes? We all need pepping up from time to time and our skin is no different. These proteins are the foundations of our skin, they’re behind its texture, resilience, and strength. No peptides and our skin would be less intact: goodbye plump smooth firmness, hello the appearance of wrinkles.
The absolute queen of radiance
Hydrate, prep, plump and protect. Applied right after cleansing, The Queen Essence is filled with nature’s super-ingredients for hydration and urban protection. A good first step in your beauty routine, it perfectly prepares skin so it can absorb actives from serum and moisturiser.
This essence delivers the deep hydration of snow mushroom, the biomimetic anti-pollution response of tomato stem cells, and the plumping power of hyaluronic acid. Your complexion is left smooth and supple, radiating a youthful glow.
Biomimetic, means to mimic nature. This is leading technology in skin care. By learning from nature and creating new ‘synthetic’ ingredients with similar powers to those found naturally, scientists are creating super skincare for us all. Mother nature is amazing, so why not fangirl her.
Now you know the science, you can find super skincare that’s perfect for you.
