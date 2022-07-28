The Brilliant Science Behind Beautiful Skincare

Nothing ordinary about this super serum

The Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a light, non-greasy formula designed to support thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking lashes and brows.

By utilizing 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes and a series of natural extracts, this twice-daily serum works to help nourish and protect your lashes and brows while enhancing the look of density and overall appearance in as little as four weeks.

Active ingredients are hard workers - in essence, they are designed to deliver a benefit, and this product has 11. As for the peptide complexes? We all need pepping up from time to time and our skin is no different. These proteins are the foundations of our skin, they’re behind its texture, resilience, and strength. No peptides and our skin would be less intact: goodbye plump smooth firmness, hello the appearance of wrinkles.