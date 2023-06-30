Here’s How To Recreate The Beckham’s Country Home Kitchen (Without Their Budget)

Away from their homes in Holland Park and Miami, Victoria and David Beckham have become accustomed to waking up to wild flowers and gentle birdsong on their Cotswolds estate. Bought by the family in 2016, their extensively renovated home comes to us in rare glimpses as they show off their countryside life in TikToks and on Instagram. And just in case you're wondering how to get a Beckham-inspired country home of your own, we have the answers.

Inside the six-bedroom country home lies a whole manner of rustic-style décor, such as geometric hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls, wooden beams and muted velvet armchairs. As for the country-inspired kitchen, we’re impressed by the back-to-basic approach with a wood-burning stove, copper pans and bottle-green cabinets. All of these are warm, inviting and delightful.

But the Beckham’s country home features don’t stop there. Victoria and David have access to a swimming pool, home gym and Estonian-style igloo sauna. And – of course, a football pitch. But how, exactly, do you achieve the rustic charm of a Beckham-inspired country home without their budget?

You don't need to live in the middle of nowhere to achieve a rustic look says Jen Nash, design excellence manager at Magnet. She says that country-inspired interiors are becoming increasingly popular in the industry, ‘as people return to the charm of its more traditional and warming features as opposed to the modern trends we’ve seen recently.'

Preserving the traditional elements, as opposed to gutting them with modernism, is always nice to see. If this interior style seems the right fit for you, we’ve found our favourite buys to get a Beckham-inspired country home of your own.

SHOP: How To Get A Beckham-Inspired Country Home Kitchen

1. Chalk Cottage Jug with Tilted Spout Add some flowers Buy now Description With a distressed crackle glaze, Dunelm’s decorative white jug is made from rustic stoneware. This ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Copper Aluminium Non-Stick Pans (Set of 4) Best pans for a country home Buy now Description Upgrade your cookware with this stylish metallic copper-effect pan set, just like the Beckhams. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Ivyline Log and Kindling Holder Set Ideal accessory for a wood-burning fire Buy now Description When you think of a traditional, rustic home, chances are you think of a fireplace. We love this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Acacia Small Board Serving country with this platter Buy now Description Crafted from sustainable Acacia wood, this chopping board with a handle has a classic, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Le Creuset Meringue Stoneware Cafetiere Perfect for your morning fix Buy now Description Inspired by the subtle warmth of toasted meringues, this off-white cafetiere is perfect for a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Forged Iron Trident Table Candlestick Rustic-inspired accessory Buy now Description Add some rustic, country and industrial-inspired style to your dining table or sideboards. This ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Reclaimed Wood Shelf Add some new shelving Buy now Description Choose between Rustic Pine, Dark Oak, Jacobean or Tudor Oak for your kitchen shelves. If you're ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Everley Patchwork Quilt Add soft furnishing to your bedroom View offer Description In a beautiful patchwork design, this quilt is something to keep forever. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

9. Handwoven Esme Rug Add botanical motifs Buy now Description Made from natural jute and dotted with botanical motifs, this spring-inspired floor covering is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Mason Cash Heritage 11" Pie Dish Bake your way to happiness Buy now Description Nothing says country home quite like a pie. Whether fruit, meat or veg, a pie is quintessentially ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Country Cottage Shelf And Wooden Peg Rail Versatile peg rail Buy now Description Handmade in Devon, this country cottage shelf has five wooden pegs handy for anything from keys to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Reclaimed Winford Coffee Table Farmhouse furniture View offer Description Handmade, rustic and made from New Forest reclaimed wood, what more could you want for your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

13. Hunter Velvet Pheasant Cushion Green A pleasant pheasant cushion Buy now Description A modern twist to a country-inspired design, this velvet cushion is perfect for your country home. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now