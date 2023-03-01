Here’s Exactly What You Need To Get Lily Allen’s Amazing ‘English Country’ Kitchen

Lily Allen has been living in our minds rent-free since her career began in the noughties, and now, even more so. Let's be honest, at one time or another, we’ve all unapologetically played F * * k You on full blast. Nowadays, Lily is less about encouraging us to break up with our toxic partners and more about influencing our interior design choices.

Residing in Brooklyn, NYC ,with Stranger Things actor David Harbor in a stunning townhouse, the couple's 'English country' kitchen gained much traction on the internet following their recent interview with Architectural Digest, which included a video tour of their home. But what makes their kitchen so covetable? Think wooden fixings, white worktops and AGA cookers. Timeless, functional and comforting. Could this be the next interior trend?

With the _Architectural Diges_t video raking in an eye-watering 3.3 million views, Google searches for ‘Lily Allen’s kitchen’ has skyrocketed by 233% since the video was released. Plus, search demand for ‘English country kitchens’ has increased by 144% over the past weeks.

So what, exactly, does an English country kitchen entail? Jen Nash, Design Excellence Manager at Magnet, says of this upcoming trend, 'Country kitchens are sweeping the interiors world at the moment as people return to the charm of its more traditional and warming features as opposed to the modern trends we’ve seen recently.'

Nash believes that TV shows like Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and The Crown could be responsible for this trend, too – as they could be 'drawing people into the rustic charm of English country style… [ as ] the style is warm, welcoming, and timeless - effortlessly merging both comfort and practicality.'

She adds that 'we are seeing country kitchens rise in demand as the style embodies the concept of the room being the ‘heart of the home’ more than any other interior style.'

So, how do you achieve the rustic charm of an English country kitchen?

You don't need to be living in the middle of nowhere to achieve a rural look for your kitchen. In fact, Nash says that's all down to 'combining natural materials like wood with a coastal colour palette and patterns' to get that rustic charm.

Nash recommends 'brass accents, fluted details and even curved islands' to achieve this look. On her shelves, Lily Allen has chintz, granny-core crockery and elegant brass pans.

Let's not forget the gingham furnishings.