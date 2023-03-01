Here’s Exactly What You Need To Get Lily Allen’s Amazing ‘English Country’ Kitchen

Lily Allen has been living in our minds rent-free since her career began in the noughties, and now, even more so. Let's be honest, at one time or another, we’ve all unapologetically played F**k You on full blast. Nowadays, Lily is less about encouraging us to break up with our toxic partners and more about influencing our interior design choices.
Residing in Brooklyn, NYC ,with Stranger Things actor David Harbor in a stunning townhouse, the couple's 'English country' kitchen gained much traction on the internet following their recent interview with Architectural Digest, which included a video tour of their home. But what makes their kitchen so covetable? Think wooden fixings, white worktops and AGA cookers. Timeless, functional and comforting. Could this be the next interior trend?
With the _Architectural Diges_t video raking in an eye-watering 3.3 million views, Google searches for ‘Lily Allen’s kitchen’ has skyrocketed by 233% since the video was released. Plus, search demand for ‘English country kitchens’ has increased by 144% over the past weeks.
So what, exactly, does an English country kitchen entail? Jen Nash, Design Excellence Manager at Magnet, says of this upcoming trend, 'Country kitchens are sweeping the interiors world at the moment as people return to the charm of its more traditional and warming features as opposed to the modern trends we’ve seen recently.'
Nash believes that TV shows like Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and The Crown could be responsible for this trend, too – as they could be 'drawing people into the rustic charm of English country style… [as] the style is warm, welcoming, and timeless - effortlessly merging both comfort and practicality.'
She adds that 'we are seeing country kitchens rise in demand as the style embodies the concept of the room being the ‘heart of the home’ more than any other interior style.'
So, how do you achieve the rustic charm of an English country kitchen?
You don't need to be living in the middle of nowhere to achieve a rural look for your kitchen. In fact, Nash says that's all down to 'combining natural materials like wood with a coastal colour palette and patterns' to get that rustic charm.
Nash recommends 'brass accents, fluted details and even curved islands' to achieve this look. On her shelves, Lily Allen has chintz, granny-core crockery and elegant brass pans.
Let's not forget the gingham furnishings.
Could this be the end of modern kitchens? Maybe. It's nice to see some kitsch in the kitchen. If this interior style seems like the right fit for you, we’ve found our favourite buys to get the English country kitchen look below.
SHOP: English Country Kitchen-Style Accessories and Ideas
1. Le Creuset, Cast Iron Casserole Dish
Nothing gets more homely and rustic than this classic cookware. An institution, Le Creuset has been around since the 1920s and lasts a lifetime. It's expanded its range to include anything and everything your kitchen needs, and in just about every colour, too.
2. La Redoute, Nala Place Mats (Set of 4)
These woven placemats will look lovely on gingham tablecloths with matching napkins.
3. M&S, Copper Aluminium Non-Stick Pans (Set of 4)
Upgrade your cookware with this stylish metallic copper-effect pan set, just like Lily and David. These brass-coloured cookware pieces will elevate your kitchen to no end. Marks & Spencer can do no wrong.
4. Royal Albert, Old Country Roses 5-piece tea for two set
If you're looking to impress, why not grab some Royal Albert pieces from Selfridges? In true Bridgerton style, this collection is made from fine bone china. Plus, it's covered in roses, which is kitsch, charming and luxe all at once.
There's even a 20-piece tea set.
5. Mason Cash, In The Forest Green Mixing Bowl
Decorated with wildlife, this mixing bowl from Mason Cash is the ultimate cottage-core kitchen must-have. If you're prone to making your own bread, cake, cookie, pastry or puds, this is for you.
6. The White Company, Kubu Oval Tray
Versatile and stylish, this tray is made from rattan. Use to serve bread or even as a chic way to enjoy pastries in the morning for breakfast.
7. Le Creuset, Stoneware Oval Spoon Rest
Le Creuset describes this spoon rest as ;a helpful worktop hero.' Well, this oval spoon rest is perfect to have on your Shaker-style countertop when you're cooking - and will save any surface from stray drips. It's even dishwasher friendly.
8. FERM LIVING Flow porcelain jug 1L
The Regency-core style may not be everyone's cuppa. So, for those of you who prefer a cottage feel to your country kitchens, we recommend this jug. This homely-looking porcelain jug has an attractive, speckled design. Use this water jug at the table, or fill it with some bright daffodils.
9. Royal Albert, 3-Tier Cake Stand
Live that Downton Abbey fantasy with this three-tier cake stand. Featuring designs from three different decades, this cake stand is opulent, vintage-inspired and perfect for your decadent tea parties.
10. Not On The High Street, Country Cutlery And Utensil Holder
This rustic caddy is perfect for storing your wooden kitchen utensils or makes for great decoration on any shelf.
11. La Redoute, Leiria Stoneware Bowls (Set of 4)
Irregular, asymmetrical and handcrafted, these stoneware bowls from La Redoute are the ultimate rustic crockery. If the gold-embossed and floral fine bone china isn't your thing, we recommend these authentic, unique and responsibly-sourced bowls.
12. Wedgwood, Renaissance Grey Teapot
Treat guests to an exquisite cup of tea, straight from Wedgwood's Renaissance Grey Teapot.
Pair with Renaissance Grey Coffee Cup & Saucer.
13. Le Creuset, Meringue Stoneware Cafetiere
Inspired by the subtle warmth of toasted meringues, this off-white cafetiere is perfect for morning coffee. You can also use tea leaves instead of ground coffee in this press. It's timeless, versatile and durable.
14. Mason Cash, Heritage 11" Pie Dish
Nothing says country kitchen quite like a pie. Whether fruit, meat or veg, a pie is quintessentially British, not to mention a homely and comforting meal. We love this vintage-looking 'Heritage' pie dish from Mason Cash.
15. Silver Mushroom, Rustic Tea, Coffee and Sugar Set
If you're partial to a hot drink, we recommend these rustic and beautifully-handmade tea, coffee and sugar storage jars. These are totally shabby chic - and we're here for it. They come in a mango wood carry basket, too.
16. Etsy, Reclaimed Wood Shelf
Choose between Rustic Pine, Dark Oak, Jacobean or Tudor Oak for your kitchen shelves. If you're thinking of a refit, why not shop small? Not only can you customise the type of material, but you can choose the width and type of bracket.
17. Not On The High Street, Ivory Heart Paper Towel Holder
This ivory heart paper towel dispenser is adorable. It's just on the right side of whimsical and rustic.
18. Etsy, Soft Linen Table Runner
Ideal for the farmhouse look, we love this linen runner. It's stylish and elegant, adding to the rustic vibe of the kitchen table.
19. Etsy, Flora Tumbler Glasses (Set of 2)
A great place to find lovely homewares is on Etsy. These tumblers are vintage-looking, with that elegant golden detail. Perfect for special occasions or everyday use, these glasses will make your table Insta-friendly in an instant.