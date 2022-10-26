This Amazing Sale Is Offering Your Dream Sofa For Less Than £370 And Chic Coffee Tables For Under £70

With the run-up to Christmas being mere weeks away, you might be considering giving your home a little refurb. Whether you're trying to replace your fading sofa or want to invest in a new (non-wine-stained) rug, updating your interiors can do wonders. As wondrous as it might be for your space, however, it can be equally as damaging for your bank account. But not with Wayfair. Or more specifically: Way Day.
Way Day is Wayfair's two-day global sales event, offering unprecedented deals of up to 80 per cent on some of the most sought-out homeware brands including Dyson, Henckels and Cuisinart, to name just a few. During the two-day event, you can get anything from a brand-new sofa for £360 or a coffee table for £69, and no - we're not joking.
Kicking off from today, Way Day is a great opportunity to save on items that would otherwise cost the equivalent of, well, rent, eliminating shopper's guilt and giving your home the boost it deserves.
We've created an edit of the best, Grazia-approved homeware pieces in the Way Day sale that deserve a spot in your living room, bedroom, kitchen or garden. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Way Day Sales Pieces 2022
The rumours are true - the three-seater Clic Clac sofa bed is on sale for £369. A gorgeous centrepiece by day and a comfy bed by night, the dark green linen upholstery is elegant, adding depth to your home.
Store everything from books to houseplants on this timeless bookshelf. Featuring dark wooden shelves and a charcoal metal frame, the Jessica is the perfect cross between classic and industrial chic.
Keep your extra towels, loo rolls and toiletries neatly tucked away behind the elegant wooden doors of the Somerset bathroom cabinet.
This vintage-inspired rug features an interesting mix of geometric and oriental patterns and is basically the definition of boho chic.
The Chelsea is an elegant chest of drawers built from solid wood, with the natural grain of the wood encompassing that cosy chalet feel we all yearn for.
The Jayde three-seater sofa is on sale for just under £600 during this Way Day sale. With its deep channel stitching and plush upholstery, it will blend seamlessly into your living room whatever your style.
If your WFH set-up is looking a little tired, Francisca can help. An extra-large desk with an oak wood appearance, the Francisca desk features multiple drawers and even an added shelf at the back for all your extra bits and bobs.
Is it time to give your cookware a bit of an upgrade? Look no further than the Swan retro-inspired five-piece set. Including two ceramic frying pans as well as three ceramic saucepans (all in different sizes) the chic ribbed design will immediately transform your kitchen.
With exposed bulbs and a metal frame, this six-light chandelier will add a cool, urban flair to your dining area. Plus, it's under £100.