This Amazing Sale Is Offering Your Dream Sofa For Less Than £370 And Chic Coffee Tables For Under £70

With the run-up to Christmas being mere weeks away, you might be considering giving your home a little refurb. Whether you're trying to replace your fading sofa or want to invest in a new (non-wine-stained) rug, updating your interiors can do wonders. As wondrous as it might be for your space, however, it can be equally as damaging for your bank account. But not with Wayfair. Or more specifically: Way Day.

Way Day is Wayfair's two-day global sales event, offering unprecedented deals of up to 80 per cent on some of the most sought-out homeware brands including Dyson, Henckels and Cuisinart, to name just a few. During the two-day event, you can get anything from a brand-new sofa for £360 or a coffee table for £69, and no - we're not joking.

Kicking off from today, Way Day is a great opportunity to save on items that would otherwise cost the equivalent of, well, rent, eliminating shopper's guilt and giving your home the boost it deserves.

We've created an edit of the best, Grazia-approved homeware pieces in the Way Day sale that deserve a spot in your living room, bedroom, kitchen or garden. Shop our top picks below.