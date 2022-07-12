Why You Should Invest In A Smart Doorbell To Protect Your Home

When it comes to our homes and interior, we want to make sure everything is in tip-top condition. From house plants to candles, even the finest details are accounted for. One thing you don't want to forget, though, is home security and smart doorbells.
In recent years, smart doorbells have been popping up on doorsteps all across the country. More often than not, when you walk up to a door you'll spot the glow of a video doorbell almost immediately. These home security tools are super handy – and not just for missing deliveries. Many doorbells have cameras, video capture and two-way communication so you can see and hear exactly who and what is at the door. That also means no more trips to pick up your missed packages from the Post Office. Hurrah.
If you have just moved into a new home and want to invest in a long-term solution, or just want to upgrade your buzzer to have more control, smart doorbells are a great place to start.
What are smart doorbells?
With half of the people in Britain being more concerned about their home security since the start of the pandemic, it's no surprise that smart doorbells have become more popular. Grazia spoke to researchers from Compare The Market who told us that almost 90% of Brits admit to being security-conscious. So, there's a reason why smart tech has become more important to us.
Smart doorbells have a variety of functions but usually have video, voice control and phone access so that you can see who's at your door when you're home and afar. Many smart doorbells also pair up with voice control assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to make smart life even more efficient.
Gone are the days of rushing to the door to grab your parcel because now you can speak to those delivery drivers through your phone. We could certainly get used to that when working from home, especially when we nip to the corner shop for a quick snack at the exact time the parcel arrives. Whether you speak through a controlled app or use pre-set recordings to communicate through the speakers of your doorbell, you can tell your postman to put the parcel next to your door or in a safe space.
The best smart doorbells
Editor's PickToucan is spot-on for easy set-up with full control over your microphone as well as built-in siren alarms for security over your house. Grazia tried and tested the Toucan Home Wireless Video Doorbell and we found that you could set it up immediately in no time, with a simple app to control your video and microphone communication. We adjusted our settings smoothly and played around with the video playback in the saved gallery with no problem. Efficiency for home security at its best.
Best top-rated smart doorbellIf you're into your smart homeware, you've probably heard of Ring doorbells. High-quality and with a variety of options, there's something to suit every home - big and small. This Ring Doorbell 4 is the latest version and suits a home that wants smooth features and ease of use.
Best smart doorbell with exclusive technologyGoogle Nest rivals Ring as a leading smart doorbell and comes with all the exciting features that you could want like HDR, night vision and a 160-degree view. Compatible with both iOS & Android app stores, you can also upgrade to an exclusive 'Nest Aware' system - it can tell the difference between strangers and people you know. Super smart.
Best smart doorbell with long chargeeufy has no monthly fee so is a fit for those who don't want to faff with more subscriptions. The charge lasts up to half a year on full battery so you won't have to keep adjusting it. Security alarms, home cleaning accessories and robovacs are also in eufy's collection, if you want to branch out.
Best smart doorbell to hook up to your voice assistantCompatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, the EZVIZ smart video doorbell is sleek but efficient. With the AI technology involved, it will only set off when the camera recognises people's faces - so you won't be disturbed if there's irrelevant movement outside your door.
Best doorbell with free 90-day trialArlo's wired smart doorbell has great video and sound quality so is perfect for keeping an eye on any deliveries or visitors, as well as the design looking super sleek. If you want to make sure you know what you're getting yourself into, this also has a free 90-day trial of Arlo Secure plan so you can customise your security.
Best smart doorbell with memory cardThis SWANN doorbell has a 32GB memory card included so you can store your videos to keep hold of. It also has heat and motion detection, so you'll always be able to see when you have a visitor. With the option of wireless or wired, this has good flexibility.
Best wired smart doorbellIf you're looking for a high-quality wired smart doorbell, Ring's wired option is a good choice. Wired means your doorbell never has to be recharged so you don't have the possibility of it going dead. Non-stop power for full security.
