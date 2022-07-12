Why You Should Invest In A Smart Doorbell To Protect Your Home

When it comes to our homes and interior, we want to make sure everything is in tip-top condition. From house plants to candles, even the finest details are accounted for. One thing you don't want to forget, though, is home security and smart doorbells.

In recent years, smart doorbells have been popping up on doorsteps all across the country. More often than not, when you walk up to a door you'll spot the glow of a video doorbell almost immediately. These home security tools are super handy – and not just for missing deliveries. Many doorbells have cameras, video capture and two-way communication so you can see and hear exactly who and what is at the door. That also means no more trips to pick up your missed packages from the Post Office. Hurrah.

If you have just moved into a new home and want to invest in a long-term solution, or just want to upgrade your buzzer to have more control, smart doorbells are a great place to start.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on smart doorbells

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on smart doorbells. For more deals, check out our top picks.

What are smart doorbells?

With half of the people in Britain being more concerned about their home security since the start of the pandemic, it's no surprise that smart doorbells have become more popular. Grazia spoke to researchers from Compare The Market who told us that almost 90% of Brits admit to being security-conscious. So, there's a reason why smart tech has become more important to us.

Smart doorbells have a variety of functions but usually have video, voice control and phone access so that you can see who's at your door when you're home and afar. Many smart doorbells also pair up with voice control assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to make smart life even more efficient.

Gone are the days of rushing to the door to grab your parcel because now you can speak to those delivery drivers through your phone. We could certainly get used to that when working from home, especially when we nip to the corner shop for a quick snack at the exact time the parcel arrives. Whether you speak through a controlled app or use pre-set recordings to communicate through the speakers of your doorbell, you can tell your postman to put the parcel next to your door or in a safe space.

