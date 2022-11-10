  1. Home
The Best Homeware Gifts For Christmas To Turn Any House Into A Dream Home

It's tablescaping season, baby!

by Anna Dewhurst |
It won't be long until the tinsel and the baubles are up on the Christmas tree and the soft glow of many many Christmas clove-scented candles lights up the streets. More than ever we want to feel house proud and ready to host the heck out of the upcoming festive season.

Searches for homeware are consistently on the rise and many major fashion retailers are getting involved as we start thinking about Christmas. Shopping for our living spaces, it seems, has never been so popular.

Whether it be a luxurious scented candle to add to someone's collection or shiny new tableware, a homeware gift is an excellent way to show people you care this Christmas.

SHOP: The Best Homeware Gifts For Christmas

Liberty Regency Tulip Fringed Velvet Cushion
CREDIT: Liberty

Treat them to this decadent, oversized velvet cushion, inspired by exclusive gentleman’s clubs in the regency era.

A Kind of Magic: The Kaleidoscopic World of Luke Edward Hall
CREDIT: Amazon

Gift them some serious interiors inspiration with this brilliant new book from artist Luke Edward Hall.

Goutal Ambre Et Volupét Candle
CREDIT: Goutal

This chic, deep red candle smells of woody amber. Think welcoming, relaxing and enveloping. Perfect for when they have guests over.

Anna + Nina Bubble Glass Candle Holder
CREDIT: Anna + Nina

These chic, shiny candle holders would make for a lovely gift. Try experimenting with different coloured candles - they look particularly striking with dark pink.

Arket Ceramic Flower Vase
CREDIT: Arket

Ceramic stoneware is all over Instagram at the moment. Pile it up to create different shapes and textures.

Emma Stevenson, Vintage Swan Dish
Serve pre-dinner snacks in style thanks to these gold or silver swans. Perfect for your friend who's always hosting.

La DoubleJ Set of Two Linen Mats
CREDIT: La DoubleJ

These graphic linen mats from La Double JJ would work equally well as a focal point for a minimal set up, or as part of a maximalist colour explosion

Marbled Jesmonite Candle Stick Holder
CREDIT: Misshandled

Treat them to this bang-on-trend, marbled candlestick holder from Misshandled. Crafted from jesmonite, these super-affordable ornaments come in a range of heavenly colour combinations to suit all tastes. We love.

Oliver Bonas Set of Four Kona Espresso Cups
CREDIT: Oliver Bonas

Spoil coffee lovers with this super-affordable set of retro espresso cups that’ll add a cute pop of colour to their kitchen shelf.

Sapin Room Spray, Diptyque
Bring the scent of mountain pines, mingled with mimosa, inside with this gorgeous perfumed spray. A little spritz goes a long way and will keep their home smelling as festive as can be.

Oyoy Inka Ice Blue Soda Vase
CREDIT: Oyoy

This award-winning vase, from Grazia’s Interior Awards 2022, is a thing of utter beauty ,whether it holds flowers, or is just used as an ornament.

Liberty Dahlia Napkins
CREDIT: Liberty

Elevate their tablescape with these chic linen napkins from Bath-based, Avenida Home.

Interiors-Christmas-Gift-Guide_ Jo Loves_Snowflakes_diffuser
CREDIT: JO LOVES

Scent their home with festive notes of cinnamon and eucalyptus leaf with this limited edition diffuser from Jo Loves.

Completed Works X Ekaterina Bazhenova Yamasaki Fruit Bowl Vase
CREDIT: Completed Works X Ekaterina Bazhenova Yamasaki

Splurge on some timeless art with this fabulous bowl from Completed Works’ collaboration with sculptor, Ekaterina Bazhenova Yamasaki.

H&M Pink Oval Mirror
CREDIT: H&M

This retro mirror looks a rare vintage find that began life in a Californian motel in the 1960s. Your secret’s safe with us.

Tom Dixon Swirl Black and White Candelabra
CREDIT: Tom Dixon

Blow the budget on this ridiculously stylish marble candelabra by Tom Dixon.

Fy You Do You Art Print
CREDIT: Fy

For super-affordable but cool wall art, look no further than Fy. We love this graphic, inspiring print.

Loewe Honeysuckle Wax Candleholder
CREDIT: Loewe

These award-winning (Hello, Grazia Interior Awards 2022) candles smell as good as they look, even before they are lit.

Jonathan Adler Mustique Cylinder Vase
CREDIT: Jonathan Adler

It doesn’t get much glossier than this marbleised vase from Jonathan Adler. The perfect table centre-piece.

