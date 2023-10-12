  1. Home|
Autumn Wreaths Are Trending Right Now – Shop The Best Ones Here

Autumn is officially in full swing.

by Piper Huxley |
Published
Autumn wreaths are having a moment right now. As the days get shorter and pumpkin spice lattes start to prevail, decorating our homes with rusty, autumnal decor is the best way to celebrate this period of change. And – with Halloween right around the corner, getting spooky with your decor is another way to go. Wreaths are a great option for autumn and Halloween, much like Christmas wreaths during the winter.

With people turning up at your door for sweet treats, your home needs to dazzle from the outside in. This is where autumn wreaths come in, perfectly situated above our letterboxes to greet kids in Halloween costumes. You need to let everyone know that you're celebrating.

Whether a classic leafy wreath or something a little more macabre, a spooky wreath can set the mood. From cottagecore autumnal to gothic bats, we’ve found the best autumn wreaths that could last you until Christmas. With rusty, autumnal tones taking centre stage, our picks are sure to get you in a cosy eerie mood. Plus, they’re able to be reused for many years to go. And – if you’re feeling brave and creative, consider grabbing an autumn wreath-making kit. Or, you could leave it to the professionals...

Shop the best autumn wreaths now.

Best Autumn Wreaths 2023

1. Autumn Leaves Wreath

Autumn Leaves Wreath, John Lewis
Price: £40

www.johnlewis.com

Description

John Lewis is coming in clutch with the most autumnal, leafy wreath there ever was.

2. John Lewis Autumn Wreath

autumn wreath
Price: £25

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Adorned with pumpkins and maple leaves, it doesn't get more cosy than this John Lewis wreath.

3. Pumpkin and Pinecone Autumn Wreath

50cm Pumpkin & Pinecone Autumn Wreath
Price: £39.99

lights4fun.co.uk

Description

Embrace autumn's neutrals with this pumpkin and pinecone autumn wreath from Lights4Fun. Featuring

4. Pre Lit Black Glitter Halloween Wreath

40cm Pre Lit Black Glitter Halloween Wreath
Price: £24.99

www.lights4fun.co.uk

Description

Elevate your macabre Halloween decor with this pre lit black glitter Halloween wreath. Adorned

5. Black + Orange Bauble Halloween Wreath

Black + Orange Bauble Halloween Wreath
Price: £19.99

lights4fun.co.uk

Description

Get your front door Halloween-ready with the bauble Halloween wreath. Featuring matte, shiny, and

6. Autumn Pre-Lit Black Leaf Wreath with Pumpkins

Autumn Pre-Lit Black Leaf Wreath with Pumpkins
Price: £37.99

www.very.co.uk

Description

Full of autumnal charm, this pre-lit wreath with pumpkins comes with warm LEDs for a spooky glow,

7. Handmade Black Eucalyptus Wreath

Handmade 38cm Black Eucalyptus Wreath
Price: £22.95

www.etsy.com

Description

If you're into gothic homeware, the handmade black eucalyptus wreath from Etsy is playful and full

8. Faux-Floral Autumnal Door Wreath

Faux-Floral Autumnal Door Wreath
Price: £48

www.anthropologie.com

Description

Doused in rich autumnal hues, this fabulous door wreath from Anthropologie is one of our favourites.

9. Velvet Pumpkin Door Wreath

Velvet Pumpkin Door Wreath
Price: £70

www.etsy.com

Description

We're obsessed with this velvet pumpkin door wreath from Etsy.

10. Halloween Black Cat Moon Wreath

Halloween Black Cat Moon Wreath
Price: £18.75+ (was £25)

www.etsy.com

Description

The Halloween black cat moon wreath from Etsy is perfect for those of us who dressed up as a witch

11. Autumn Fall Wreath

Autumn Fall Wreath
Price: £19.27 (was £25.70)

www.etsy.com

Description

With an assortment of pumpkins and sunflowers, orange maple leaves, and berries, this bright,

12. Bat Halloween LED Wreath

Bat Halloween LED Wreath
Price: £18.42 (was £23.03)

www.etsy.com

Description

Get ready for Halloween with this Bat Halloween LED Wreath. Spooky and stylish, it is the perfect

13. Autumn Dried Flower Wreath

Halloween Autumn Dried Flower Wreath
Price: £41

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Inspired by the season, we adore this dried flower wreath, which features bunny tails, oats,

14. Spooky Wreath

Spooky Wreath
Price: £10

flyingtiger.com

Description

Illuminate your doorstep to add an extra spook to the festivities with this spooky wreath from

15. Autumn Dried Wreath Making Kit

Autumn Dried Wreath Making Kit
Price: £45

www.etsy.com

Description

Make your own everlasting dried wreath with everything you need included in this autumn dried

Piper Huxley is a Homes, Gardens and Wellness Product Writer, specialising in homeware. When she’s not obsessing over the latest home decor trends, she’s doomscrolling somewhere.

