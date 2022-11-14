‘Ageing is sexy’: Julia Fox Takes To TikTok To Embrace Getting Older And We’re Here For It

Either Julia Fox is furious after blowing too much on a face serum that hasn’t delivered or the 32-year-old is having an awakening when it comes to the beauty industry. Over the weekend the actor took to TikTok to take down products that claim to slow signs of ageing, declaring ‘aging is fully in — like fully.’

‘Dirty girl, ugly, not wearing clothes that fit your body type — just fully wearing anything you want — all those things are in,’ she went on, across four videos on the topic. ‘And if I see another product that says “anti-aging” on the label, I’m suing. I’m going to sue because I’m gonna age regardless of if I put the fucking $500 serum on my face. And you all fucking know it, and we know it, so let’s stop lying to ourselves. Getting old is fucking hot. It is sexy. It’s probably the sexiest time in life, actually, because being pretty and hot in your twenties is the fucking trenches and I’m not going back there,’ she said.

Hear, hear. Julia is right to shine a light on something we all know very well but rarely see challenged. Maybe this is the moment we stop accepting that it’s downhill from 33. We spend our teens willing to grow up then our twenties onwards desperately trying to look young. By our thirties and forties we’re throwing money at anything that hints at minimising wrinkles. And why? Because society has an obsession with youth – especially when it comes to women. We try to attain the unattainable because we’ve been taught we’re worth less as we get older. But Julia’s right, we need to reshape how we think about ageing; turn it on its head and recognise how sexy it can be.

One TikToker did point out the irony of this edict coming from someone in their thirties. ‘You’re right. 30’s not old,’ Julia responded, ‘but I literally cried on my 27th birthday because I could no longer say “mid-twenties”. I’d officially be in my late twenties. This is how deep this shit is for women,’ she said.