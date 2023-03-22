Zara’s New Workwear Edit Will Solve All Your Getting Ready Woes

Hands up who's finding getting ready a complete mare lately? While the calendar says it's spring, the weather has different ideas – playing havoc with our outfit choices. And don't even get us started on what to wear to work every day. While all jobs vary, if yours has a smart casual dress code (always a tricky one to decode), Zara is here to help you put together an outfit for everyday of the week.
With new edits including 'going out', 'occasion' and 'workwear', the high street hero is coming to the rescue for every date in your diary. But it's the latter we're most interested in, as putting together work looks can be all types of confusing – more so now than ever.
The workwear edit is basically a capsule of all the items you need to own to create multiple outfits, with minimal effort. Sounds perfect, right? There's a neutral trouser suit to wear together or as separates with everything from a vest top and shirt to a fine knit jumper, the trench coat you'll want to wear on your commute and the throw-on cotton dress to wear on heavy rotation all spring/summer.
Add to this ballet pumps, silver loafers and personalised bags and you have a ready-made wardrobe of workwear pieces you'll be able to mix and match. Well done, Zara!
SHOP: Zara Workwear Edit
The fact remains, you can't beat a good blazer. This structured style in brown is a great alternative to classic black and will work over slip dresses, with wide-leg trousers or with a midi skirt and T-shirt.
If you don't own a striped shirt already, you should! Grab this navy and white striped style in a size (or two) up for an oversized fit.
Spring has arrived so it's officially trench coat weather. This already oversized style is the perfect fit, length and colour.
How fabulous are these trousers? The pleated front and tapered hem means they'll work with practically any shoe style.
As soon as temperates rise, a floaty cotton dress worn with trainers or loafers will be a saviour for any day of the week.
Update your work bag with Zara's new personalised bag collection – trust us, they're even better IRL.
Silver accessories are key this season, so try out the trend with these shiny loafers. No doubt you'll get so many compliments in these.
In blue, green, cream or black, this satin blouse is giving off Harry Styles vibes – in a great way, of course. Try it out with an A-line midi skirt and ballet flats.
Zara is winning when it comes to blazers right now, and this neutral style with the matching trousers would look just as good with heels as it does with flat sandals.
You'll be able to wear these with the blazer as a full suit, with a vest top and shirt or with a simple white T-shirt and trainers.
For a different type of matching set, look to this printed skirt and blouse set. You can also wear as separates for multiple outfit opportunities.
Balletcore isn't going anywhere and Zara has just dropped these velvet pumps in pink and mint – love, love, love.
No need to pack all your knits away just yet, a fine knit jumper with loose-fit trousers is an easy outfit for those 'I have no idea what to wear days'. Note: best not to wear just with pants like this model!
We love how Zara has updated the classic striped Oxford shirt for new season with a sprinkling of gemstones – simple, yet so effective.
Instead of a classic court or slingback heel, try out these pointed toe mules. We would wear them poking out under a pair of slouchy tailored trousers with a shirt and oversized blazer.