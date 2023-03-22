Zara’s New Workwear Edit Will Solve All Your Getting Ready Woes

Hands up who's finding getting ready a complete mare lately? While the calendar says it's spring, the weather has different ideas – playing havoc with our outfit choices. And don't even get us started on what to wear to work every day. While all jobs vary, if yours has a smart casual dress code (always a tricky one to decode), Zara is here to help you put together an outfit for everyday of the week.

With new edits including 'going out', 'occasion' and 'workwear', the high street hero is coming to the rescue for every date in your diary. But it's the latter we're most interested in, as putting together work looks can be all types of confusing – more so now than ever.

©Zara

The workwear edit is basically a capsule of all the items you need to own to create multiple outfits, with minimal effort. Sounds perfect, right? There's a neutral trouser suit to wear together or as separates with everything from a vest top and shirt to a fine knit jumper, the trench coat you'll want to wear on your commute and the throw-on cotton dress to wear on heavy rotation all spring/summer.

Add to this ballet pumps, silver loafers and personalised bags and you have a ready-made wardrobe of workwear pieces you'll be able to mix and match. Well done, Zara!