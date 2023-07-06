Zara’s Personalised Bags Are The Perfect Present To Yourself

We've got to say, we're very impressed with Zara. First, the high street hero launched a resell service on the website where you can sell and buy second-hand Zara, and it also has a whole range of amazing bags that come with a personal touch. Each of the different styles – basket and crossbody – come with the option of being able to personalise them with up to two letters, so you can add your initials. How cute is that? And the best part is, the service only costs £3 on top of the bag price to get the letters added. Zara's personalised bags start from £38.99, which we think this is pretty damn good, don't you?

You can also pick from not one, not two but 11 different colours with the stitching. And the best part is you can type in the initials you want, play around with the colours and it'll show you what it'll look like on your chosen bag. Amazing, right?

Zara's personalised bags ©zara

We don't know about you, but anything personalised always feels like an extra special gift. And if there's anyone we would like to treat, it's ourselves. Zara's personalised bags are the perfect excuse. So don't mind us we go and order ourselves one of these styles and count down the days until the postman comes knocking.

1. Zara, Basket Bag Buy now Description Zara's personalised bags include this chic basket bag with leather handles. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Zara, Raffia Basket Bag Buy now Description There's also a smaller bucket shape if you want to take it to weddings. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Zara, Crossbody Bag Buy now Description Zara's personalised bags also include this simple crossbody style, available in black and brown. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Zara, Brown Crossbody Bag Buy now Description You'll never mistake your bag for someone else's again with a personalised canvas strap. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Zara, Crossbody Bag With Flap Buy now Description This black crossbody bag is the ultimate for everyday. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now