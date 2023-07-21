This Is Why These Zara Jorts Are My Summer Go-to

Zara definitely knows how to create hype products. For starters, all you have to do is look at its versatile inventory: everyday racer tops, personalised bags, fancy formal wear to know the shop runs the high street. The standout piece I'm currently obsessed with? Zara jorts.

Spotted on a casual weekend trip to Zara, it was love at first sight. I haven't put them down since. I knew fate somehow intervened because when I got home, I realised these shorts were already trending on TikTok - and for good reason!

From casual days at the park to evening strolls in the city, they're the perfect fit for all your summer escapades. Pair them with trainers for a laid-back vibe, or slip into sandals for something cuter. Comfort is key during the scorching summer months, and these shorts deliver just that. Tried and tested in 33 degrees, the fabric ensures a soft and breathable feel against the skin, making them an excellent choice for a warm day.

Unlike typical denim shorts, these Bermudas exude a slouchier and relaxed vibe, offering a nostalgic nod to the Y2K fashion trend. And jorts have quite the celebrity fan club. Spotted on the likes of Maya Jama during her trip to Mallorca and packed in Hailey Bieber's city break suitcase, these shorts have earned the stamp of approval from A-listers.

Size-wise, I usually fall between UK 8-10. The 8 fit perfectly, which was lucky because they were the only pair left. However, if you prefer a more relaxed fit, don't hesitate to size up when you shop the shorts online for that effortlessly cool look. My exact pair is sadly sold out but the shop has plenty more jorts. Phew. Grab a pair before they sell out!

