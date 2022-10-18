This Trending Zara Jacket Was Made For Autumn – And It’s Finally Back In Stock

When it comes to finding the perfect autumn jacket, things can get a little tricky. Anything too warm will render you a sweaty mess, but anything too light might mean chattering teeth five minutes after you step outside. Zara, however, has cracked the code on the perfect autumn jackets - and TikTok is obsessed.

The cropped Double-Faced Short Jacket (£99.99) has made a name for itself on the platform, with dozens of influencers showcasing the stylish winter jacket in their autumn hauls. It's aviator in style, with a chocolate brown outer and a faux fur inner. It's basically autumn in a jacket, and we can't get enough. The slightly cropped cut also means it won't overwhelm you (petite girls, rejoice) and we love the double pockets for extra practicality.

The jacket can just as easily be styled with a pair of baggy jeans or leggings as it can with a pleated mini skirt for some major dark academia vibes. The faux fur lining gives off a Scandi feel - and if anyone knows how to do winter coats, it's the Matilda Djerfs of the world.

Shop the Double-Faced Zara jacket below. You won't regret it - we promise.