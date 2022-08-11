You’ve Got To See Zara Atelier’s Latest Limited Edition Collection

Every now and then a high street label will raise the style stakes with a launch that sends a thrill through the fashion world. Zara Atelier's latest collection, The Dress, does exactly that. The eight-piece collection, six glorious gowns and some impressive platform sandals, celebrates the dress in all its splendour. From sequins and studs to jewels and gems, these are some seriously wonderful pieces to add to your collection.
The campaign itself, shot by renowned fashion photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, stars model Julia Nobis dressed in the full collection of limited-edition dresses and shoes. While Zara Atelier's first offering was a full-on celebration of the coat, this time around it's all about the joy of the dress. Exquisitely designed, highly detailed and expertly adorned, each piece explores a different technique, resulting in a collection that's as well crafted as it is beautiful.
We must remind you that these are all limited-edition and not set to hang around for long, so time to don your favourite and celebrate some fabulous frocks.
SHOP: Zara Atelier 02 The Dress
It's giving couture! A beaded bodice exploding with colours, embellishments, and trims make a full fashion statement complimented only by the simplicity of a petrol blue draped skirt. One to keep forever.
A celebration of texture, fabrics and patterns alike, the simple understated silhouette is brought to life with a perfectly curated 'mish-mash' of prints, giving an illusion of a two-piece all tied together with a leather belt, the perfect final flourish.
A flowing delicate kaftan gets a sprinkling of silver sequins and embellishments, transforming a simple silhouette in blush fabric to eveningwear.
All hail the babydoll! A whimsical, oversized and exaggerated silhouette is complimented perfectly with a splash of scarlet embroidery. Float from the office to a yacht in the sunshine - this is a dress for all occasions.
Fun, fabulous, fashion. Pop Art colours, wonderfully puffed sleeves and a dash of print are brought together with a joyful smattering of jewels and frills. Wear this with equally as flamboyant jewellery for a full hit of serotonin-inducing style.
Romantic yet punk, the ideal mix of both. This studded chiffon dress will pair perfectly with chunky sandals and Dr Martens. Ensure to wear yours with matching attitude.
A 2022 take on the flat-form, this bubble sole gives a futuristic flourish to your usual ankle-tie sandals.
Platforms but make it futuristic. This shiny, silver toe-post platforms make the perfect accompaniment to any and all dresses.
