You’ve Got To See Zara Atelier’s Latest Limited Edition Collection

Every now and then a high street label will raise the style stakes with a launch that sends a thrill through the fashion world. Zara Atelier's latest collection, The Dress, does exactly that. The eight-piece collection, six glorious gowns and some impressive platform sandals, celebrates the dress in all its splendour. From sequins and studs to jewels and gems, these are some seriously wonderful pieces to add to your collection.

The campaign itself, shot by renowned fashion photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, stars model Julia Nobis dressed in the full collection of limited-edition dresses and shoes. While Zara Atelier's first offering was a full-on celebration of the coat, this time around it's all about the joy of the dress. Exquisitely designed, highly detailed and expertly adorned, each piece explores a different technique, resulting in a collection that's as well crafted as it is beautiful.

We must remind you that these are all limited-edition and not set to hang around for long, so time to don your favourite and celebrate some fabulous frocks.