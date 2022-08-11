The Summer Dress That Created A 12,000 Person Waitlist Is Back In Stock

How many articles have you read about achieving 'French girl style'? I've read a lot. I think I've written a few, too. Still, I can't really tell you why the world obsesses over Gallic outfits to the degree it currently does. Just typing the words 'French girl style' (or FGS as nobody is calling it) into Google will bring up over a BILLION results, most of which are articles explaining exactly how to achieve this elusive sense of dress.

While the overall phenomenon remains something of a mystery, what I can explain is that our collective preoccupation with French gals is one of the main reasons that one brand in particular generates huge waiting lists and sell-out successes season after season.

Said brand is Sézane, founded by Morgane Sézalory after her monthly vintage drops became a much-anticipated event in France. Eventually, she decided to supplement the vintage pieces she was re-selling with her own designs, which is how Sézane was born.

Since then, Sézalory's mix of feminine pieces with elevated basics has led to consistent sell-outs online. Just a couple of years ago, the brand's Scott Trench Coat launched, sold out almost immediately and amassed a waiting list of over 10,000 people.

But the success story of this summer has to be the Pippa dress. Available as long or short, this organic cotton short sleeved dress features a side tie and comes in different colours and prints. The shorter style is in ecru, plum, emerald green or black and white polka dots, while its longer friend is available in saffron, green, pink, electric blue or tropical florals.

Perhaps its great success lies in the fact that the Pippa is the perfect embodiment of the elusive French girl style. It's simple and unfussy but has just enough going on to lend it a distinctly stylish air.

So far, over 12,000 people have signed up to wait for their size of Pippa dress to be back in stock. Luckily, the stores have been replenished but are selling so quickly that you might find you need to create an alert for the exact style and size you're after.