Gigi Hadid And Selena Gomez’s Favourite High Street Denim Brand Is Discounted In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

There might be some seriously good designer denim brands out there, but there's a high street alternative that rivals them all, especially among the A-list. Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, all repeat-wear its jeans, dungarees, shorts and denim jackets. We're talking, of course, about the ultimate when it comes to cult classic denim: Levi's.
Whether you're still wedded to skinnies - or have embraced a more straight-legged silhouette - Levi's has a pair that will become a favourite so fast that you'll wonder how you ever got dressed without them. I'm inclined to try its High Rise Boot-Cut, which hugs the legs and flares over the ankles, and is the favoured shape of Kate Moss. For slim, but not quite skinny, jeans, try the Shaping Slim Jeans, which are ever-so-slightly more roomy on the calves.
SHOP: The Best Levi's Jeans In Amazon Prime Day
1. 312 Shaping Slim Darkest Sky Jeans, WAS £78.32 NOW £55.99
View offer
2. 311 Shaping Skinny Soft Black Jeans, WAS £78.32 NOW £41.59
View offer
3. 310 Shaping Super Skinny Toronto Times Jeans, WAS £78.32 NOW £38.21
View offer
4. 725 High Rose Boot-Cut To The Nine Jeans, WAS £86.77 NOW £59.50
View offer
5. 724 High Rise Straight Black Hail Jeans, WAS £86.77 NOW £54.88
View offer
6. 501 Jeans Stoneware Trouser, WAS £110 NOW £77
View offer