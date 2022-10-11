Gigi Hadid And Selena Gomez’s Favourite High Street Denim Brand Is Discounted In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

There might be some seriously good designer denim brands out there, but there's a high street alternative that rivals them all, especially among the A-list. Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa , all repeat-wear its jeans , dungarees, shorts and denim jackets. We're talking, of course, about the ultimate when it comes to cult classic denim: Levi's.

Whether you're still wedded to skinnies - or have embraced a more straight-legged silhouette - Levi's has a pair that will become a favourite so fast that you'll wonder how you ever got dressed without them. I'm inclined to try its High Rise Boot-Cut, which hugs the legs and flares over the ankles, and is the favoured shape of Kate Moss. For slim, but not quite skinny, jeans, try the Shaping Slim Jeans, which are ever-so-slightly more roomy on the calves.