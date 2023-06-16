The Whistles Summer Sale Has Started

The summer sale season has started, the perfect time for a wardrobe overhaul. If you've got a summer holiday on the horizon or are heading off for bank holiday break - now is the time to invest in some hot-weather staples that will carry you through all the way until autumn.
First up on our wish list is a throw-on-and-go black jumpsuit that we'll be wearing on repeat when high summer rolls around. Wear with chunky sandals, gold chains and the brand's woven tote (reduced to £65) - your new warm-weather uniform. We're also tempted by its short-sleeved, leopard-printed shirt dress that you could dress up with barely-there sandals or down with something flat and chunky.
From easy summer dresses to some adorable options for kids; we've have scoured the summer sale selection and picked out our favourite pieces for you to shop now...
1. Whistles, Painted Leopard Midi Dress
This leopard-printed midi dress will work for off-duty and on.
2. Whistles, Vertical Stack Shirt Dress
This sleeveless shirt dress would look lovely with ankle-tie espadrilles.
3. Whistles, Ciara Denim Jumpsuit
This belted jumpsuit is a brilliant option if you're looking for something practical and playful.
4. Whistles, Uneven Lines Midi Dress
Whistles has so many wearable summer dresses that you can dig out year after year.
5. Whistles, Melissa Gathered-Neck Jumpsuit
This black jumpsuit will become a wardrobe cornerstone during the warmer months.
6. Whistles, Rita Dashed Leopard Dungarees
Olivia Wilde's a big fan of dungarees - and you will be too if you give this leopard-printed pair
7. Whistles, Lenny Frill Collar Detail Top
This frill-collar blouse is a wardrobe staple. Wear with wide-leg trousers or city shorts.
8. Whistles, Gina Seersucker Blouse
This bow-tied blouse could be worn over a bikini or with a denim midi skirt.
9. Whistles, Elliot Patchwork Boilersuit
This patchwork boilersuit is the most flattering we've seen on our travels.
10. Whistles, Renee Paper Weave Tote
This tote bag can carry the kitchen sink and still look stylish.
11. Whistles, Sorbie Buckle Strap Clutch
This shoulder bag is giving Y2K, but in a good way.
12. Whistles, Kids Eden Smocked Bodice Dress
Whistles has a great selection of kids clothing in the sale like this sweet smocked dress.
13. Whistles, Rustie Zip Jersey Jumpsuit
We also love this collared jersey jumpsuit; perfect if you want to have a mini-me moment.