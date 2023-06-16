  1. Home
The Whistles Summer Sale Has Started

It's got summer dresses, adorable kids clothes and trending accessories...

by Julia Harvey |
Posted

The summer sale season has started, the perfect time for a wardrobe overhaul. If you've got a summer holiday on the horizon or are heading off for bank holiday break - now is the time to invest in some hot-weather staples that will carry you through all the way until autumn.

First up on our wish list is a throw-on-and-go black jumpsuit that we'll be wearing on repeat when high summer rolls around. Wear with chunky sandals, gold chains and the brand's woven tote (reduced to £65) - your new warm-weather uniform. We're also tempted by its short-sleeved, leopard-printed shirt dress that you could dress up with barely-there sandals or down with something flat and chunky.

From easy summer dresses to some adorable options for kids; we've have scoured the summer sale selection and picked out our favourite pieces for you to shop now...

1. Whistles, Painted Leopard Midi Dress

Whistles, Painted Leopard Midi Dress

This leopard-printed midi dress will work for off-duty and on.

Whistles, Painted Leopard Midi Dress
2. Whistles, Vertical Stack Shirt Dress

Whistles, Vertical Stack Shirt Dress

This sleeveless shirt dress would look lovely with ankle-tie espadrilles.

Whistles, Vertical Stack Shirt Dress
3. Whistles, Ciara Denim Jumpsuit

Whistles, Ciara Denim Jumpsuit

This belted jumpsuit is a brilliant option if you're looking for something practical and playful.

Whistles, Ciara Denim Jumpsuit
4. Whistles, Uneven Lines Midi Dress

Whistles, Uneven Lines Midi Dress

Whistles has so many wearable summer dresses that you can dig out year after year.

Whistles, Uneven Lines Midi Dress
5. Whistles, Melissa Gathered-Neck Jumpsuit

Whistles, Melissa Gathered-Neck Jumpsuit

This black jumpsuit will become a wardrobe cornerstone during the warmer months.

Whistles, Melissa Gathered-Neck Jumpsuit
6. Whistles, Rita Dashed Leopard Dungarees

Whistles, Rita Dashed Leopard Dungarees

Olivia Wilde's a big fan of dungarees - and you will be too if you give this leopard-printed pair

Whistles, Rita Dashed Leopard Dungarees
7. Whistles, Lenny Frill Collar Detail Top

Whistles, Lenny Frill Collar Detail Top

This frill-collar blouse is a wardrobe staple. Wear with wide-leg trousers or city shorts.

Whistles, Lenny Frill Collar Detail Top
8. Whistles, Gina Seersucker Blouse

Whistles, Gina Seersucker Blouse

This bow-tied blouse could be worn over a bikini or with a denim midi skirt.

Whistles, Gina Seersucker Blouse
9. Whistles, Elliot Patchwork Boilersuit

Whistles, Elliot Patchwork Boilersuit

This patchwork boilersuit is the most flattering we've seen on our travels.

Whistles, Elliot Patchwork Boilersuit
10. Whistles, Renee Paper Weave Tote

Whistles, Renee Paper Weave Tote

This tote bag can carry the kitchen sink and still look stylish.

Whistles, Renee Paper Weave Tote
11. Whistles, Sorbie Buckle Strap Clutch

Whistles, Sorbie Buckle Strap Clutch

This shoulder bag is giving Y2K, but in a good way.

Whistles, Sorbie Buckle Strap Clutch
12. Whistles, Kids Eden Smocked Bodice Dress

Whistles, Kids Eden Smocked Bodice Dress

Whistles has a great selection of kids clothing in the sale like this sweet smocked dress.

Whistles, Kids Eden Smocked Bodice Dress
13. Whistles, Rustie Zip Jersey Jumpsuit

Whistles, Rustie Zip Jersey Jumpsuit

We also love this collared jersey jumpsuit; perfect if you want to have a mini-me moment.

Whistles, Rustie Zip Jersey Jumpsuit
