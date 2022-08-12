Victoria Beckham Just Wore A Dress From Réalisation Par – And It’s Still Available To Buy

Victoria Beckham's holiday wardrobe is as luxe as you'd expect. She usually wears one of her own dresses with a (very) generous sprinkling of high-end accessories (think leather thong sandals from Celine, a shoulder bag by Bottega). But back in Palm Beach, VB did something unexpected. The designer accessories stayed - this time the bag was a dinky tote in canary yellow shearling by Bottega - but the dress was from influencer-favourite Réalisation Par. Not only that, but it's still available to buy and is under £200.

Réalisation Par, which has found fans in Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie and Nicola Peltz Beckham, has made a name for itself with slip dresses that are highly 'grammable. Some are printed with blossoms, others revel in a bold block colour, but all are definitely at the sexy end of summer dressing. VB's choice was the Christy, a thigh-high, spaghetti-strapped white mini dress that is the definition of Hot Girl Summer. At £165, it might just be the outfit that your late-summer wardrobe is looking for. And if you don't have the designer accessories to match, don't sweat it. It's enough of a head-turner as is.