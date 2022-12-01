Uniqlo x Marni; The Ultimate High Street Collab Drops Today

When it comes to high street collaborations, it's always worth having a closely-trained eye on Uniqlo. The Japanese retailer, famous for its utilitarian fashion and innovative fabric solutions, has worked with some of the most directional design houses on the block (Jil Sander, JW Anderson, Lemaire etc) and now it's partnered with another that might be its most 'sell-out' yet: Marni.

As you might expect from one of fashion's greatest print-masters, the second collab collection brims with playful patterns that reference the '60s. Married with the utilitarian staples that have become a signature at Uniqlo, like its famous Heat-Tech, it's got polo necks, leggings, padded coats, wide-leg jeans, knitted trousers, hooded scarves and socks (lots of socks).

Marni's creative director, Francesco Risso, said: 'Through this collection, I wanted to investigate the aesthetic perception of the 60s, flirting with clichés. Patterns continue to inform everyone’s idea of Marni – as they sit at the core of our vocabulary and identify our graphic language. This time, though, we transposed those psychedelic patterns onto garments that unapologetically define the body, creating an enigmatic interplay of prints and anatomy to define the silhouette.'

When Is Uniqlo x Marni Available From?

The collection is available now, but, like its other designer collabs, is likely to sell like hot cakes. Shop the collection here, run don't walk!