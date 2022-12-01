  1. Home
Uniqlo x Marni; The Ultimate High Street Collab Drops Today

It's guaranteed to be a sell-out.

Uniqlo x Marni
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

When it comes to high street collaborations, it's always worth having a closely-trained eye on Uniqlo. The Japanese retailer, famous for its utilitarian fashion and innovative fabric solutions, has worked with some of the most directional design houses on the block (Jil Sander, JW Anderson, Lemaire etc) and now it's partnered with another that might be its most 'sell-out' yet: Marni.

Uniqlo x Marni

As you might expect from one of fashion's greatest print-masters, the second collab collection brims with playful patterns that reference the '60s. Married with the utilitarian staples that have become a signature at Uniqlo, like its famous Heat-Tech, it's got polo necks, leggings, padded coats, wide-leg jeans, knitted trousers, hooded scarves and socks (lots of socks).

Marni's creative director, Francesco Risso, said: 'Through this collection, I wanted to investigate the aesthetic perception of the 60s, flirting with clichés. Patterns continue to inform everyone’s idea of Marni – as they sit at the core of our vocabulary and identify our graphic language. This time, though, we transposed those psychedelic patterns onto garments that unapologetically define the body, creating an enigmatic interplay of prints and anatomy to define the silhouette.'

When Is Uniqlo x Marni Available From?

The collection is available now, but, like its other designer collabs, is likely to sell like hot cakes. Shop the collection here, run don't walk!

Gallery

SHOP: Uniqlo x Marni

Marni Down Oversized Coat
1 of 16

This tangerine dream of a padded coat will get you noticed for all the right reasons.

Marni Down Printed Oversized Coat
2 of 16

And I love this checkerboard print in the zestiest of lime greens.

Marni Down Oversized Vest
3 of 16

Bulkier than a lot of its quilted vests, this down vest makes a great overlayer for walking outdoors.

Popcorn Knitted V-Neck Jumper
4 of 16

This V-neck jumper - with its 'popcorn' texture - would look preppy yet playful over one of the collab's colour-block polo necks.

Popcorn Knitted V-Neck Sweater Vest
5 of 16

Ditto this sleeveless version.

Mixed Colour Yarn Oversized Hoodie
6 of 16

This two-tone hooded knit will be a hard-working addition to your off-duty wardrobe.

Cashmere Striped Turtleneck Jumper
7 of 16

Double style points for the stripes and the super-soft feel.

Merino-Blend Striped Oversized Cardigan
8 of 16

Bold stripes and big buttons make this cardigan a must-buy.

Heat-Tech Printed Turtleneck Long-Sleeved Thermal Top
9 of 16

Francesco Risso mined the psychedelic prints of the '60s for his latest collection.

Heat-Tech Printed Thermal Leggings
10 of 16

Aren't these the most exuberant pair of leggings you've ever clapped eyes on?

Merino-Blend Knitted Striped Skirt
11 of 16

This stretchy skirt will be the most comfortable style in your arsenal.

Baggy Jeans
12 of 16

These wide-leg jeans come in mustard and peacock.

Corduroy Wide-Fit Trousers
13 of 16

These are corduroy trousers with chic-factor thanks to the high-waist and tapered leg.

Popcorn Knitted Balaclava
14 of 16

This balaclava comes in two shades - chocolate and lime.

Cashmere Striped Gloves
15 of 16

These cashmere gloves are a must when temperatures drop.

Popcorn Knitted Mittens
16 of 16

I also love these mittens in mustard and sunflower.

