The Outnet’s Black Friday Sale: Everything You Need To Know

Where to start...

The Outnet Black Friday sale
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

It's all too easy to get carried away with Black Friday, but with careful sifting and one eye closely-trained on your shopping list, things hopefully won't snowball. Having said that, The Outnet's sale is always impressive - and this year is offering an extra 25% off - so consider your resolve about to be tempted. A stellar selection of coats, blazers, knitwear, bags and boots at a fraction of their original price? We're in.

Whether you're hoping to make some strategic winter investments or make a dent in Christmas (gulp), we'll be keeping you up to date with the best bits from the sale below.

Iris & Ink, Bethany Cable-Knit Alpaca-Blend Sweater
This caramel cable-knit can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Frame, Le Mini Boot High-Rise Boot-Cut Jeans
Frame's jeans are some of the best in the business and if you haven't tried a boot-leg cut since the first time round then maybe now's the time.

Stand Studio, Gwen Faux-Shearling Coat
Stand Studio's outerwear is legendary - and there's plenty of options to choose from on The Outnet.

Vince, Donegal Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
This creamy roll-neck will look sumptuous worn with a pleated metallic skirt.

Samsøe Samsøe, Bouclé-Knit Organic Cotton-Blend Cardigan
This collared cardigan is a great multi-tasker. Wear it buttoned with slinky black trousers or unbuttoned with a tee and jeans.

Jonathan Simkhai, Kaylee Wrap-Effect Jacquard-Knit Skirt
This asymmetric skirt is a subtle showstopper.

ALC, Winston Faux-Shearling Hooded Coat
This faux-shearling hooded coat would look dreamy over a silky slip dress for party season.

Roksanda, Draped Two-Tone Silk-Satin Slip Dress
Speaking of party season, Roksanda's bias-cut dress, in the dreamiest shade of peach, is pretty perfect.

Rag & Bone, Willow Fair Isle Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Fair Isle jumpers don't get cosier or more cheerful than Rag & Bone's.

Joseph, Morrissey Checked Woven Straight-Leg Pants
Joseph's checked trousers are perfect for work and play.

Stand Studio, Faustine Belted Double-Breasted Faux-Fur Coat
Another great outerwear option from Stand Studio.

Frame, Button-Embellished Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress
Frame doesn't just do brilliant jeans - it also makes the most amazing sweater dresses.

Nicholas, Ime Wrap-Effect Striped Ribbed-Knit Bodysuit
This bodysuit will solve the eternal problem of how to make your knit look pristine at the waistband.

Maje, Gathered Printed Crepe Maxi Dress
Christmassy but not overly so, Maje's dress is a winner this December.

Good American, Faded Boyfriend Jeans
Good American is another great denim brand - and these are now reduced to under £50.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this page, we never allow this to influence product selections.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will fall on 25 November 2022. Cyber Monday will follow on 28 November, but we’d recommend that you start looking at your favourite luxury retailers any time from November onwards.

