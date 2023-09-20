Taylor Swift Has Entered Her Free People Era

Taylor Swift has just entered a new era. And that new era is called Free People. Don't panic, you haven't missed a secret album drop. Free People is the brand for boho, specialising in cowboy boots, kaftans, coin belts, fringe and suede. And Taylor is a massive fan.

She actually doesn't own any of the above, however. Instead, Swift has been spotted out and about in summery staples that could still work later in the year with addition of some layers, like a floral vest top with a corset silhouette and inch-thick straps. (The Melanie Tank is still available to shop in several sizes - S, L and XL - and there's plenty of other camis to choose from.) The singer paired the top with cut-offs and chunky slingback loafers, reverting to her naughty but nice take on preppy classics.

Taylor Swift wearing Free People ©Getty

Earlier that week, Swift also found time to revive a mid-00s staple: the skort (that's a skirt and shorts for the uninitiated). Hers was, naturally, from a brand stocked at Free People, We The Free. The skort's still shoppable, although some sizes are out of stock, and comes in five different shades. She swapped the slingback loafers for sturdy fisherman's sandals, pairing the look with a ruffled blouse from Dôen, which is fast becoming the celebrity go-to for off-duty dresses.

Taylor Swift wearing Free People ©Getty

She's also owns the Heartbreaker Skirt, another skort which she paired with a striped shirt from The Row, a baseball cap and track-soled lace-ups by Malone Souliers. If Free People is also an era as well as a shop, I would say that it involves being comfortable enough to be yourself. That means wearing baseball caps if you're having a bad hair day or if you can't be bothered to carry a brolly and sturdy flats instead of flighty heels. Sound good?