Tanya Burr’s Chic Maternity Wardrobe Is (Amazingly) All Available To Buy On The High Street

Pregnancy is a super exciting time, but it can come with the slight dread of having to wave goodbye to your favourite outfits and hello to nine months of oversized tees and maternity jeans. While we’re all for comfort, there’s nothing to say your wardrobe can’t be a chic and carefully curated version of what you love. And no one proves this better than Tanya Burr, who has shown us exactly how it’s done.

The influencer, actor, and founder of beauty brand, Authored, has been sharing her stylish bump-friendly outfits since the beginning of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Consider this a fashion masterclass through the trimesters with inspiration for all occasions.

The 33-year-old has shared with us exactly where she bought her pregnancy wardrobe, and you’ll be surprised to learn how little is actually maternity wear.

SHOP: Tanya Burr’s Maternity Wardrobe

Just because you're pregnant, doesn't mean you're limited to maternity ranges. With these dungarees from ASOS, Tanya said, 'they're actually one of the very few maternity items that I've actually bought now that I'm getting towards the end. Mostly I've kind of just sized up with things.'

The beauty of just sizing up means that these outfits can be worn through pregnancy and beyond, and, if you do have clothes with stretch, you won’t need to splash out on a whole new wardrobe. Which is also a far more sustainable way of shopping.

©Tanya Burr

Tanya has paired her ASOS dungarees with a comfy oversized white t-shirt from Reformation.

©Tanya Burr

This plisse jumpsuit from River Island is another maternity item of Tanya's that ties at the waist for a flattering fit. It's also great postpartum for nursing thanks to the wrap-front design.

©Tanya Burr

About her Skims mini dress, Tanya said: 'It's actually a full-length dress that I just hoicked up to be mini dress length, which you can do.' Perfect for giving you two looks in one.

©Tanya Burr

This look pairs a chic leather blazer with a midi dress for a stylish way to transition into autumn. Tanya's picks are from Arket and Reformation. Tanya's exact dress is currently unavailable, but this sweater dress is a brilliant match.

©Tanya Burr

'Here I'm wearing a swimsuit because I was actually walking to a beach,' Tanya says. 'It's from Eres, which is my absolute favourite brand so I just sized up in that and then I got a size large in the Zara trousers that are just really baggy and look a bit crazy, but quite fun!'

©Tanya Burr

This beautiful white dress with a ruched bodice from Reformation is made for summer with the option to remove the spaghetti straps. It's also available in other colours, too.

©Tanya Burr

'I have a little bump here, I think was 13 or 14 weeks,' says Tanya. This dark green dress from Reformation has been paired with Neous heels. Sadly, both of those worn by Tanya are out of stock, but we've found similar alternatives from the brands.

©Tanya Burr

Here, Tanya is wearing a floral dress from Realisation Par, worn with a '90s style flip-flop from & Other Stories. Sadly, these favourites are out of stock, too, but we've shared similar platform sandals from & Other Stories that fit the '90s vibes perfectly.

©Tanya Burr

Tanya wore this & Other Stories jumpsuit on holiday, with the delicate print and the linen fabric perfect for facing the heat. You could also layer light knits underneath now that it's cooler.

©Tanya Burr

This look is a great all-rounder, whether you're lounging at home, going for a walk or taking a trip to the shops. 'I'm wearing the Lululemon cycling shorts underneath which I just sized up, like three sizes, at the beginning of my pregnancy and they still fit me now,' says Tanya. 'They're so good and stretchy and comfortable.'

©Tanya Burr

Tanya has styled these rust-coloured floral dungarees with her Loewe bag and matching tan sandals. Sadly, the Zara dungarees are no longer available to buy, but it's worth keeping an eye on eBay if you're keen to pick up a pair. This season, you can buy this checked jumpsuit from Zara.

©Tanya Burr

Is it possible to fall in love with a dress? Either way, this Rails gingham dress has us swooning. Whether you're pregnant or not, this dress provides a stretchy and stylish fit. The blue version Tanya is wearing isn't currently available, but you can shop the black version.

©Tanya Burr

'This white swimsuit is Hunza G, that brand that I feel like everyone wears pregnant,' said Tanya. It only comes in one size but fits stretch up to a size 16, which is why it's so popular for maternity and beyond.

©Tanya Burr

This is another outfit that makes sure no matter how far through your pregnancy, you can feel supported and comfortable. Tanya has paired an Arket shirt with the Lululemon cycling shorts and Lululemon tank top.

©Tanya Burr

These cotton seersucker dungarees have cute scallop details that Tanya has coordinated with a white t-shirt underneath that has a frill hem of its own. These dungarees are currently sold out, but you can ask to be notified when they next become available.

©Tanya Burr

' [ I ] think it's a great dress for disguising bump,' said Tanya. 'I was about 20 weeks here.' It's comfy, roomy for bump to grow, and could be layered over long sleeve tops.

©Tanya Burr