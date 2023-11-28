  1. Home|
Selena Gomez Just Wore The Perfect Christmas Party Coat – And It’s From This High Street Shop

Look chic, stay snug.

by Julia Harvey |
Published
Mango faux fur jacket selena gomez
Mango, Fur Effect Jacket
M&S faux fur jacket selena gomez
Marks and Spencer, Faux Fur Textured Short Coat
H&M faux fur jacket selena gomez
H&amp;M, Black Fluffy Coat
The Frankie Shop faux fur jacket selena gomez
The Frankie Shop, Fallon Oversized Faux Fur Coat
&Other Stories faux fur jacket selena Gomez
&amp;Other Stories, Faux Fur Single-Breasted Coat
H&M faux fur jacket selena Gomez
H&amp;M, Black Fluffy Coat
john lewis black faux fur jacket selena gomez
ANYDAY at John Lewis, Plain Faux Fur Coat
MANGO faux fur black jacket selena gomez
Jen Ceballos x Mango, Reversible Sheepskin Fur Effect Jacket

If you've got Christmas parties on the horizon or are just heading out for the night, finding an evening-appropriate coat that looks chic but also keeps you warm is no mean feat. Enter the black faux fur jacket - as demonstrated perfectly by Selena Gomez, who stepped out in Paris wearing hers over a simple black slip, tights and heels. But, it might surprise you to hear that the coat in question is from non-other than high street hero; Mango.

selena aupen
©Courtesy of Mango

When it comes to mixing high-street with high-end designer brands, there are few people who do it as well as Selena Gomez. She knows how to find those could-be-designer, high street hits. Whilst the exact coat is sold out online (naturally) there are plenty of other affordable options to add to your winter wardrobe. Accessorised perfectly with Aupen's rhinestone bag - the new A-list approved 'It' bag brand - we can confirm this is the chicest of cold weather outfit combos for 2023.

So, if you're looking for some affordable but seriously stylish evening outfit inspo, take note from Selena Gomez and invest in a black faux fur jacket...

SHOP: Selena Gomez Inspired Black Faux Fur Coats

1. Mango, Fur Effect Jacket

2. Marks and Spencer, Faux Fur Textured Short Coat

3. H&amp;M, Black Fluffy Coat

4. The Frankie Shop, Fallon Oversized Faux Fur Coat

5. &amp;Other Stories, Faux Fur Single-Breasted Coat

3. H&amp;M, Black Fluffy Coat

7. ANYDAY at John Lewis, Plain Faux Fur Coat

8. Jen Ceballos x Mango, Reversible Sheepskin Fur Effect Jacket

