This It Bag Is Loved By Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber And Taylor Swift

It's been spotted not once, not twice but three times.

jennifer lawrence aupen it bag
by Julia Harvey |
Published
1
aupen bag it bag
Aupen, 02. Nivarna Bag In Noir
2
aupen bag it bag
Aupen, 01. Purpose Bag In Noir
3
aupen bag it bag
Aupen, 03. Fearless Re-Edition <meta charset="utf-8">Bag In Noir
4
cos bag it bag
COS, Gathered Shoulder Bag
5
zara bag it bag
Zara, Minimalist Shoulder Bag
6
& Other Stories bag it bag
&amp; Other Stories, Glossed Leather Shoulder Bag
7
M&S bag it bag
Marks &amp; Spencer, Faux Leather Top Handle Handbag
8
john lewis bag it bag
John Lewis ANYDAY, Scoop Zip Top Shoulder Bag

Who doesn't love a shiny new handbag brand to get stuck into? Especially when it's one that doesn't come with eye watering four-figure price tags. Enter, Aupen - the new It bag brand on the block which has already gained some rather impressive A-list fans.

When Taylor Swift stepped out with her new beau for the first time this month, most eyes were focused on the man on her arm. Ours, however, were drawn to a sleek little black bag on her shoulder, the perfect addition to an all-black outfit and an oversized coat.

aupen bag it bag
©Getty

Elsewhere, Aupen has been spotted on the arm of both Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber, who wore hers with a floor-length sequin gown - proof that this bag can do both. Easily dressed up or down, this is an It bag that will stand the test of time, something you'll wear forever and with anything in your wardrobe. Nipping out to the supermarket? This baby will look great with jeans and a T-shirt. Out for a fancy dinner? The Aupen bags work perfectly with an LBD or any evening wear.

Understatedly chic and simple, the full collection has all the makings of completely timeless designs - essential to creating a new It bag. Plus, the handle is just the right length to sit comfortably on your shoulder - a practical design feature that's more useful than you'd think.

aupen bag it bag
©Getty

If you're looking to treat yourself to some new arm candy, prices are from £152, a good starting point if you're looking to invest in a designer It bag, whilst Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber's favoured style comes in at £287. And if black isn't your thing there are eight (!) other colourways to pick from. So, find your favourite and wear on repeat...

SHOP: The A-List Approved Aupen Bags

1. Aupen, 02. Nivarna Bag In Noir

aupen bag it bag
2. Aupen, 01. Purpose Bag In Noir

aupen bag it bag
3. Aupen, 03. Fearless Re-Edition <meta charset="utf-8">Bag In Noir

aupen bag it bag
If you're after something just as stylish for a lower price-tag, here are our favourite high-street it bag alternatives that hit the sartorial spot.

4. COS, Gathered Shoulder Bag

cos bag it bag
5. Zara, Minimalist Shoulder Bag

zara bag it bag
6. &amp; Other Stories, Glossed Leather Shoulder Bag

& Other Stories bag it bag
7. Marks &amp; Spencer, Faux Leather Top Handle Handbag

M&S bag it bag
8. John Lewis ANYDAY, Scoop Zip Top Shoulder Bag

john lewis bag it bag
