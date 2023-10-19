This It Bag Is Loved By Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber And Taylor Swift

Who doesn't love a shiny new handbag brand to get stuck into? Especially when it's one that doesn't come with eye watering four-figure price tags. Enter, Aupen - the new It bag brand on the block which has already gained some rather impressive A-list fans.

When Taylor Swift stepped out with her new beau for the first time this month, most eyes were focused on the man on her arm. Ours, however, were drawn to a sleek little black bag on her shoulder, the perfect addition to an all-black outfit and an oversized coat.

©Getty

Elsewhere, Aupen has been spotted on the arm of both Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber, who wore hers with a floor-length sequin gown - proof that this bag can do both. Easily dressed up or down, this is an It bag that will stand the test of time, something you'll wear forever and with anything in your wardrobe. Nipping out to the supermarket? This baby will look great with jeans and a T-shirt. Out for a fancy dinner? The Aupen bags work perfectly with an LBD or any evening wear.

Understatedly chic and simple, the full collection has all the makings of completely timeless designs - essential to creating a new It bag. Plus, the handle is just the right length to sit comfortably on your shoulder - a practical design feature that's more useful than you'd think.

©Getty

If you're looking to treat yourself to some new arm candy, prices are from £152, a good starting point if you're looking to invest in a designer It bag, whilst Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber's favoured style comes in at £287. And if black isn't your thing there are eight (!) other colourways to pick from. So, find your favourite and wear on repeat...

SHOP: The A-List Approved Aupen Bags