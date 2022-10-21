Sienna Miller’s High Street Outfit Is Still Available To Buy – And Perfect For The Autumn Months

Is there anything better than a grey jumper ? After seeing an extremely good incarnation on Sienna Miller, the answer is a resounding no. Spotted out and about yesterday, the actor was wearing the epitome of a great autumn outfit - and, happily, two of its main constituents are from the high street. The French high street, that is, because they both hail from Sézane.

The Otis jumper, which is made of baby alpaca and available in ecru and blush as well as heather, is available in all sizes (XXS-XXXL) for £110. It's hard to put your finger on why exactly, but something about the high but not too high neckline, the roomy sleeves and the easy-to-tuck length mean that it's knocking on the door of perfection. The trousers, meanwhile, are a great silhouette for pairing with sweaters. While the exact style is no longer available, there's a very similar pair with tapered legs and a high-rise waist that are available in sizes 4-20. Miller paired the look with her best boho-luxe boots from Chloé, but any style in suede would produce the same effect. Thank goodness it's autumn, right?