Sienna Miller’s High Street Outfit Is Still Available To Buy – And Perfect For The Autumn Months

Her new favourite label is the best-kept secret of fashion editors: Sézane.

Sienna Miller Sézane jumper
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Is there anything better than a grey jumper? After seeing an extremely good incarnation on Sienna Miller, the answer is a resounding no. Spotted out and about yesterday, the actor was wearing the epitome of a great autumn outfit - and, happily, two of its main constituents are from the high street. The French high street, that is, because they both hail from Sézane.

©Splash News

The Otis jumper, which is made of baby alpaca and available in ecru and blush as well as heather, is available in all sizes (XXS-XXXL) for £110. It's hard to put your finger on why exactly, but something about the high but not too high neckline, the roomy sleeves and the easy-to-tuck length mean that it's knocking on the door of perfection. The trousers, meanwhile, are a great silhouette for pairing with sweaters. While the exact style is no longer available, there's a very similar pair with tapered legs and a high-rise waist that are available in sizes 4-20. Miller paired the look with her best boho-luxe boots from Chloé, but any style in suede would produce the same effect. Thank goodness it's autumn, right?

Gallery

SHOP: Sienna Miller's Sézane Outfit

Sézane, Otis Jumper Mid Heather Grey
1 of 2

Sézane, Austin Trousers
2 of 2

These aren't her exact trousers - which sadly are no longer available - but these have a similar high wast and tapered leg.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us