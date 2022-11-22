Rosie Fortescue Has Just Launched Watches – And They’re Perfect For Party Season

Rosie Fortescue has spent the last year pouring 'blood, sweat and tears' into her latest project. The jewellery designer - and famous alumnus of the original Made in Chelsea - has just added watches to her namesake brand. 'I am a perfectionist!' she says, adding she's feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves (but mainly excitement) ahead of today's launch. 'I've put a huge amount of pressure on myself,' she explains. 'I am thrilled with the results!'

Fans of her rainbow stone jewellery will be too. Rosie has designed two chunky watches - one gold with a rainbow bezel around its face and one stainless steel - that feels perfectly in keeping with her jewellery line's playful yet polished approach to accessorising. 'Both can be worn easily from day-to-night,' she says, adding that she's styling the steel with 'grey outfits' and the gold with 'winter whites'.

As well as adding some chic-factor to every day outfits, they're also great for party season. Rosie's go-to look is going to be tailoring and jeans, 'with a fun top and heels'. And Christmas Day, 'a dress of some sort that doesn't have a tight waist so I can feast and be comfortable'. Finally, what are her style resolutions for the new year? 'To buy investment pieces that will last for years that can be worn in many different ways.'