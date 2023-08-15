  1. Home|
Um, The Reformation Sale Has Started And Some Dresses Are 30% Off

Try to remain calm.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Reformation is many things. It's sustainable, incredibly popular and it makes truly excellent dresses (as well as jeans, blouses, shoes, swimwear and even wedding dresses, for heaven's sake!). While it's not so expensive as to be rendered inaccessible, it is around the sort of price that makes you think twice, if not three times before buying. This can only be a good thing, of course, and one that fits neatly with the brand's own sustainable ethos. A Reformation sale, however, means one thing and one thing only: it's time to make hay while the sun shines.

The mid-summer sales are a surprise to nobody. They happen annually – obviously – and usually offer the chance to buy a bikini at a more affordable price, all the while watching winter coats and knee-high boots fill the shelves in August. The Reformation sale, however, is like something from a dream. Because while some brands have a sale section that currently acts as a physical depiction of T.S, Eliot's The Waste Land (August is the cruellest month, sartorially speaking), Reformation, on the contrary, is a bountiful treasure trove of delights.

That delightful printed midi you've been hankering after for the past few weeks? Friend, it's half the original price (probably, I'm not telepathic or anything). There are blouses, swimwear, skirts and trousers, too – all for a fraction of the original price.

The Reformation sale also doesn't negate its sustainable credentials. You're still purchasing a lovely dress that you'll wear forever (and that was manufactured ethically) but just at a lower price. I feel like everybody wins, here.

SHOP: 16 Of The Best Reformation Pieces In The Sale

1. Reformation, Casette Linen Dress

Price: £173.60 (was £248)

www.thereformation.com

This linen floral dress has a criss-cross cut-out at the back, making it ideal for hot-weather

Reformation, Casette Linen Dress

2. Reformation, Evianna Linen Dress

Price: £173.60 (was £248)

www.thereformation.com

The Reformation sale is the ultimate destination for holiday dresses like this square-necked linen

Reformation, Evianna Linen Dress

3. Reformation, Alvin Dress

Price: £173.60 (was £248)

www.thereformation.com

This V-neck dress is so easy to wear with ankle-tie espadrilles or trainers.

Reformation, Alvin Dress

4. Reformation, Juliette Dress

Price: £173.60 (was £248)

www.thereformation.com

This spaghetti-strapped style with a cheeky thigh-high slit is guaranteed to sell like hot cakes.

Reformation, Juliette Dress

5. Reformation, Kathleen Dress

Price: £124.60 (was £178)

www.thereformation.com

This French-girl-chic dress is the only one you need to pack on holiday to Provence - and it's

Reformation, Kathleen Dress

6. Reformation, Barrow Silk Dress

Price: £278.60 (was £398)

www.thereformation.com

The Reformation sale also has a wealth of brilliant dresses for bridesmaids.

Reformation, Barrow Silk Dress

7. Reformation, Yana Linen Dress

Price: £173.60 (was £248)

www.thereformation.com

In case you hadn't heard, the halter-neck is back in a big way.

Reformation, Yana Linen Dress

8. Reformation, Levona Linen Dress

Price: £159.60 (was £228)

www.thereformation.com

This simple yet effective little black (linen) dress is so easy to wear with slingbacks, sandals

Reformation, Levona Linen Dress

9. Reformation, Frankie Silk Dress

Price: £208.60 (was £298)

www.thereformation.com

For a destination wedding, you couldn't do better than this silk dress.

Reformation, Frankie Silk Dress

10. Reformation, Winola Dress

Price: £243.60 (was £348)

www.thereformation.com

This Reformation dress features fashion's favourite flower: the anthurium.

Reformation, Winola Dress

11. Reformation, Tovianna Linen Dress

Price: £138.60 (was £198)

www.thereformation.com

This mini is a summery and sublime take on the classic LBD.

Reformation, Tovianna Linen Dress

12. Reformation, Alden Knit Dress

Price: £89.60 (was £128)

www.thereformation.com

This little knitted dress is ever-so-slightly sheer and perfect for evening cocktails.

Reformation, Alden Knit Dress

13. Reformation, Reia Linen Dress

Price: £173.60 (was £248)

www.thereformation.com

This minidress strikes a good balance between sweet and sexy.

Reformation, Reia Linen Dress

14. Reformation, Calix Dress

Price: £103.60 (was £148)

www.thereformation.com

This ditsy-print violet dress would look lovely with loafers or trainers.

Reformation, Calix Dress

15. Reformation, Ginny Dress

Price: £208.60 (was £298)

www.thereformation.com

This dress' lightweight georgette fabric means that it's pretty much the perfect summer dress.

Reformation, Ginny Dress

16. Reformation, Provence Silk Dress

Price: £208.60 (was £298)

www.thereformation.com

If you love slip dresses but hate spaghetti straps, this silk number is right up your street.

Reformation, Provence Silk Dress
