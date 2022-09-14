This Prada Bag Is Already Autumn’s Most-Wanted (And We’ve Found The Perfect £29.99 Version)

If the only thing holding you together right now is the prospect of pumpkin spice lattes and autumn knitwear - we can relate. The sun is but a distant memory and we're ready to get lost in an endless Pinterest scroll in search of autumn's latest trends. Luckily, this season's 'It' bag has already emerged. The prevailing champion? Prada's Cleo Bag.
The Cleo Bag is a clear-as-day homage to the 90s. With its brushed leather and crescent shape, the handbag is bold, structured and assertive in its design. The Cleo initially made an appearance in the iconic SS22 Miuccia Prada x Raf Simons show - and we haven't stopped thinking about it since. It's timeless, easy to wear, and like every designer bag, will set you back a couple of thousand. It's an investment piece, after all, and one you're not likely to regret.
Even so, the high street is bursting at the seams with equally stylish, affordable versions of the Prada handbag. From Mango's Oval Short Handle Bag (£29.99) to H&M's Shimmering Metallic Mini Bag (£17.99) the Cleo Bag dupes are plentiful, perfectly emulating the timeless style of the designer bag for less than £30.
So, whether you're interested in shopping the Prada Cleo Bag or some of its high street dupes, keep scrolling for the It-bag below.
SHOP: The Prada Cleo bag and dupes
The Prada Cleo is available in classic black, as well as a range of pastel greens, blues, vibrant yellow and plenty of neutrals.
The stylish handbag is also available in a flap version, at a slightly sharper price point of £2,700.
If you're still not over the micro-bag trend, you might enjoy the mini version of the Cleo.
With a shoulder strap, oval design and finish that is nearly identical to the real thing, it's time to make this £29.99 accessory your autumn go-to.
Switch it up from the classic black with H&M's metallic version of the designer handbag. The perfect way to spice your outfit up for a glam event.
Trust ASOS to supply us with the perfect dupe for pretty much any designer bag. Made of 100 per cent real leather, this ASOS DESIGN shoulder bag is affordable, and a dead-ringer for the original.
If you prefer the flap version of the Prada Cleo bag, ASOS has - yet again - got your back. And for just £13? Sign us up.
This Mango bag is a little shinier in texture, but just as bold in structure as the real thing.
M&S is coming in clutch with a gorgeous Prada dupe made of 100 per cent responsibly sourced leather. Also available in tan.