This Prada Bag Is Already Autumn’s Most-Wanted (And We’ve Found The Perfect £29.99 Version)

It's a need, not a want.

white Prada cleo bag
by Marina Avraam
Posted

If the only thing holding you together right now is the prospect of pumpkin spice lattes and autumn knitwear - we can relate. The sun is but a distant memory and we're ready to get lost in an endless Pinterest scroll in search of autumn's latest trends. Luckily, this season's 'It' bag has already emerged. The prevailing champion? Prada's Cleo Bag.

The Cleo Bag is a clear-as-day homage to the 90s. With its brushed leather and crescent shape, the handbag is bold, structured and assertive in its design. The Cleo initially made an appearance in the iconic SS22 Miuccia Prada x Raf Simons show - and we haven't stopped thinking about it since. It's timeless, easy to wear, and like every designer bag, will set you back a couple of thousand. It's an investment piece, after all, and one you're not likely to regret.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 17: Marie Gripp wearing vintage blazer, Zara skirt and Prada Cleo bag on March 17, 2021 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Even so, the high street is bursting at the seams with equally stylish, affordable versions of the Prada handbag. From Mango's Oval Short Handle Bag (£29.99) to H&M's Shimmering Metallic Mini Bag (£17.99) the Cleo Bag dupes are plentiful, perfectly emulating the timeless style of the designer bag for less than £30.

So, whether you're interested in shopping the Prada Cleo Bag or some of its high street dupes, keep scrolling for the It-bag below.

Gallery

SHOP: The Prada Cleo bag and dupes

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
1 of 9

The Prada Cleo is available in classic black, as well as a range of pastel greens, blues, vibrant yellow and plenty of neutrals.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag With Flap
2 of 9

The stylish handbag is also available in a flap version, at a slightly sharper price point of £2,700.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Mini Bag
3 of 9

If you're still not over the micro-bag trend, you might enjoy the mini version of the Cleo.

Mango Oval Short Handle Bag
4 of 9

With a shoulder strap, oval design and finish that is nearly identical to the real thing, it's time to make this £29.99 accessory your autumn go-to.

H&M Shimmering Metallic Mini Bag
5 of 9

Switch it up from the classic black with H&M's metallic version of the designer handbag. The perfect way to spice your outfit up for a glam event.

ASOS DESIGN Curved Leather Shoulder Bag
6 of 9

Trust ASOS to supply us with the perfect dupe for pretty much any designer bag. Made of 100 per cent real leather, this ASOS DESIGN shoulder bag is affordable, and a dead-ringer for the original.

ASOS DESIGN Curved Shoulder Bag With Flap
7 of 9

If you prefer the flap version of the Prada Cleo bag, ASOS has - yet again - got your back. And for just £13? Sign us up.

Mango High Shine Shoulder Bag
8 of 9

This Mango bag is a little shinier in texture, but just as bold in structure as the real thing.

M&S Leather Shoulder Bag
9 of 9

M&S is coming in clutch with a gorgeous Prada dupe made of 100 per cent responsibly sourced leather. Also available in tan.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us