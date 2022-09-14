This Prada Bag Is Already Autumn’s Most-Wanted (And We’ve Found The Perfect £29.99 Version)

If the only thing holding you together right now is the prospect of pumpkin spice lattes and autumn knitwear - we can relate. The sun is but a distant memory and we're ready to get lost in an endless Pinterest scroll in search of autumn's latest trends. Luckily, this season's 'It' bag has already emerged. The prevailing champion? Prada's Cleo Bag.

The Cleo Bag is a clear-as-day homage to the 90s. With its brushed leather and crescent shape, the handbag is bold, structured and assertive in its design. The Cleo initially made an appearance in the iconic SS22 Miuccia Prada x Raf Simons show - and we haven't stopped thinking about it since. It's timeless, easy to wear, and like every designer bag, will set you back a couple of thousand. It's an investment piece, after all, and one you're not likely to regret.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MARCH 17: Marie Gripp wearing vintage blazer, Zara skirt and Prada Cleo bag on March 17, 2021 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Even so, the high street is bursting at the seams with equally stylish, affordable versions of the Prada handbag. From Mango's Oval Short Handle Bag (£29.99) to H&M's Shimmering Metallic Mini Bag (£17.99) the Cleo Bag dupes are plentiful, perfectly emulating the timeless style of the designer bag for less than £30.

So, whether you're interested in shopping the Prada Cleo Bag or some of its high street dupes, keep scrolling for the It-bag below.