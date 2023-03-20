This High Street Brand Has Its Own Version Of The Prada Shoes That Ruled Milan Fashion Week

We're living in the era of hype, where high-profile collaborations and single items can make or break a brand's business. From Bottega Veneta's bags to Loewe's polo jumper, a little bit of hype can make even the simplest of buys a sell-out success. Currently, there's a pair of shoes inspiring fervent lust in the hearts of fashion's finest – and they're courtesy of Prada. In fact, so popular are they that they've already inspired their own high street homage.

Caroline Issa wearing Prada's Mary Jane shoes

Fashion writers (hi!) like to bang on about 'wardrobe classics' and 'investment buys', but it has to be said that a pair of Prada Mary Jane shoes are about as timeless as it gets. Perhaps that's why the Brushed Leather Pumps were ubiquitous at Milan Fashion Week – they have all the makings of a cult classic (interesting shape, logo front and centre) but without the faddishness of some designer hits. They'll look just as stylish in 10 years, basically.

Prada's Mary Jane shoes at Milan Fashion Week

From Carolines Issa to Daur, these sculptural shoes were spotted on fashion's most influential fans, so it's hardly a surprise that Charles & Keith has already created its own version. While Prada's shoes are not quite a wedge – it's more of a sloping, chunky block heel – the high street version are.

Available in black or silver, they're also a tenth of the price of Prada's heels, which is certainly an appealing prospect. While the Prada pumps range from £950 to over £1,000, Charles & Keith's are £105.

Caroline Daur in Prada's Mary Jane shoes

As the street stylers at Milan show, these shoes also go with everything from tailored trousers to mini dresses. So, whether you're buying the high street version or Prada's original pumps, dare I suggest that you're making a good investment? Sorry, once a fashion writer and all that...

Jenny Tsang in her pink Prada pumps