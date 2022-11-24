Here’s How You Can Get Early Access To & Other Stories’ Black Friday Sale (It’s Worth It)

Ah, the irresistible allure of & Other Stories, the fashion editor's favourite high street go-to for its brilliant blazers, throw-on-and-go dresses and easy-to-style outerwear. If you can't walk past with popping in, or absent-mindedly find yourself scrolling its new-in section every lunchtime, we've got good news. Its Black Friday sale has almost started - but we've found a way to get early access to 20% off everything.
As you'll have noticed, 2022's Black Friday event is bigger than ever; most sales started as early as last week. But some brands have kept us waiting, only heightening our anticipation. Luckily, & Other Stories has finally revealed how we can all access its sale right now, meaning we can get our hands on perfect party dresses, excellent tailoring and some of the best coats on the market for 20% less than usual.
All you have to do is sign up to the brand's newsletter. It costs absolutely nothing and will allow you to get your hands on all the good stuff before it goes.
Keep scrolling for our favourite sale buys - and try not to add them all to your basket.
SHOP: Early Access To & Other Stories' Black Friday Sale
The prettiest of knits, this wrap cardigan is perfect on its own or even better as an extra layer. It can come up a little big, so size down if you want it to be more fitted.
This must surely be the quintessential party frock. It's made of velvet, it's got a big pink bow on the front and it's a mini dress, meaning you can wear some equally glitzy shoes. Wear to every Christmas party in order to make up for the last two years.
If you're looking for a new coat that will last for ages, this is it. It's black (read: practical) and versatile enough to be both smart and casual. Wear it with everything to any occasion, essentially.
If you like the idea of party platforms but don't fancy the blisters, these shoes are the perfect compromise. Plus, they come in this year's most popular shade of pink, letting you live your own Barbiecore fantasy.
You're really buying two pieces of clothing in one here, making for a ready-made outfit you don't have to think about. Wear with knee-high boots and tights or ankle socks and loafers (if it's not freezing, that is).
Now that it's getting a lot colder, we're all on the hunt for lovely knitwear that looks as good as it feels. This jumper is just that - its the perfect shape to wear over cropped jeans with heeled boots.
Whether you hate jeans or wear them everyday, you will love the fit of these wide leg numbers. They hit just the right point below the ankle and aren't so oversized as to feel unflattering.
You may be looking for some new winter accessories now that it's really getting colder, so this scarf is the perfect addition to your arsenal. Or, buy it for someone you really like this Christmas, it makes for a lovely gift.
This is an absolute showstopper of a dress that you could wear with knee-high boots, heels or even trainers for a cool contrast. You really will wish it could be Christmas every day if it means you could wear this joyful creation, which is now under £200 in the sale.
If you're a very organised person, you can use the Black Friday sales to pick up some wardrobe classics that are usually the more expensive items you'd buy. Or, you can just follow this link and buy these boots, which you'll wear forever, and take all the credit.
Stock up on everyday gold hoops with & Other Stories' handy multipacks. Fashion editors swear by the brand's jewellery because it's affordable but looks more expensive and really lasts.