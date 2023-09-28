  1. Home|
The Off-The-Shoulder Jumper You Used To Wear In 2006 Is Back

This mid-'00s classic is having a second wind.

If you identify as a Millennial, you'll no doubt have sampled from the vast buffet of bemusing fashion trends to come out of the mid-'00s. I'm thinking sarongs over trousers (or was that just my school?!), bangles and ballet pumps. The funny thing is that several of these - as well as combat trousers and low-rise jeans - have come full circle, appealing to whole new audience who didn't experience them the first time round. But one trend that you might think is best left in the past is the off-the-shoulder jumper, Bardot-style sweaters that you probably wore with your favourite pair of Miss Sixtys.

I seem to remember that mine was from KOOKAÏ, which sadly disappeared from our high street in 2013, and that it used to cause me much consternation about whether or not to show my bra straps. It was my number one choice for several mufti days until it sadly fell out of favour, relegated to the back of my wardrobe along with tie-dye tank tops and pleather trousers from Tammy Girl.

But lo and behold, the off-the-shoulder jumper is finally getting its second wind. All the cool-girl high street shops have their own versions - including Zara, Weekday, Arket and Reformation - and, surprisingly, they don't seem to have evolved much since 2006. If you kept yours from KOOKAÏ, you have our permission to feel incredibly smug right now. Whether or not you show your bra straps is entirely to you.

1. Reformation, Millie Cashmere Off-The-Shoulder Cardigan

Description

Reformation's off-the-shoulder cardigan, which is cut to sit snugly around the shoulders, will

2. Zara, Off-The-Shoulder Jumper

Description

Zara has several off-the-shoulder jumpers in its new-season arsenal but this style has silver

3. Arket, Off-The-Shoulder Jumper

Description

Arket's off-the-shoulder jumper is made of a responsible wool-blend and has the kind of relaxed

4. Weekday, Lolo Off-The-Shoulder Sweater

Description

Weekday has styled its off-the-shoulder jumper with a cord pendant necklace and cargo pants. Could

5. H&amp;M, Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper

Description

H&M's V-neck jumper has an oversized fit that means you can wear it off-the-shoulder if you so

