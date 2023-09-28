The Off-The-Shoulder Jumper You Used To Wear In 2006 Is Back

If you identify as a Millennial, you'll no doubt have sampled from the vast buffet of bemusing fashion trends to come out of the mid-'00s. I'm thinking sarongs over trousers (or was that just my school?!), bangles and ballet pumps. The funny thing is that several of these - as well as combat trousers and low-rise jeans - have come full circle, appealing to whole new audience who didn't experience them the first time round. But one trend that you might think is best left in the past is the off-the-shoulder jumper, Bardot-style sweaters that you probably wore with your favourite pair of Miss Sixtys.

I seem to remember that mine was from KOOKAÏ, which sadly disappeared from our high street in 2013, and that it used to cause me much consternation about whether or not to show my bra straps. It was my number one choice for several mufti days until it sadly fell out of favour, relegated to the back of my wardrobe along with tie-dye tank tops and pleather trousers from Tammy Girl.