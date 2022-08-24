This Celebrity-Loved High Street Dress Sold Out In 24 Hours, And It’s Finally Back In Stock

What do Rachel Stevens and Frankie Bridge have in common? Aside from both women creating anthems to our teenage years (we’ll never forget S Club 7 or The Saturdays), we also look to them for style inspiration. With a couple of million followers between them, though, we’re not the only ones looking out for what they’re wearing next. And when it’s a high street find, more often than not their followers are quick to cause a stampede and make items sell out at record speed. When Frankie Bridge wore a cut-out black midi from Nobody’s Child, that's exactly what happened. Selling out completely in all sizes in just 24 hours, it was only a lucky few who managed to nab it in time.

However, we’re not here to tell you about the one that got away. Instead, the brand was quick to realise the demand for this could-be-designer dress and bought it back last month. Rachel Stevens then wore it, and showed everyone how you can also dress down the ruffled midi with flats. And she’s not the only celeb championing the black dress as a daytime essential – it was only the other week we told you how Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have been wearing their LBDs during the day.

But back to the Nobody’s Child dress in question. Naturally, it sold out again when Stevens wore it, but the good news is * drumroll * it's back for a third time. But you’ll have to be super quick if you want to get your hands on it. The high street brand that uses conscious materials has been worn by Sienna Miller, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes (to name a few). And a couple of months ago NB signed up Fearne Cotton to create her own edit of the best throw-on-anytime dresses we’ve seen for a while.

With everything from floaty mini dresses to effortless maxi dresses and midi dresses you can wear with everything from heels and sandals to knee-high boots, we’re not surprised every stylish celebrity owns one of these under-£100 high street dresses.

It’s time to update your dress collection with our pick of the best Nobody’s Child styles. And yes, it includes the black dress-of-dreams.