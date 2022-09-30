Nobody's Child is a favourite when it comes to affordable summer dresses that are mindfully made, but for winter, it's also got another important category covered: winter coats. Arriving this week, its new-season outerwear collection has everything from collared quilted jackets that are brilliant for this transitional weather we're experiencing to double-breasted wrap coats that will see you through winter. As per usual with Nobody's Child, who believes in sustainably-made clothes at affordable price points, the range is made from recycled polyester. I personally love the Carrie Belted Quilted Jacket, which comes in either black or hot pink, and, thanks to its waist belt, is a flattering way to wear quilting when the temperature plummets low enough to warrant a lot of layers underneath. Fearne Cotton's Happy Place, which started collaborating with the brand earlier this year, has an oversized tailored coat, the Samantha, with a white and navy check that is quietly statement-making.
This Celebrity-Approved Brand Has Some Of The Best Winter Coats On The High Street
Truly snuggly winterwear from £89.
