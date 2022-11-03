These New Balance Trainers Sold Out Within 24 Hours (And They’re Finally Back In Stock!)

If you don't already own a pair of New Balance trainers, the likelihood is you know someone who does. Right? While once only associated with being a part of most dad's everyday outfits, they're now a familiar part of most fashion girl's uniforms. So popular, in fact, that Amazon has told us that this particular pair grey pair of New Balance sold out online within just 24 hours. The power of a great pair of sneakers, hey?

The good news is, they've just been restocked - yay! For autumn/winter, Amazon has teamed up with five fashion influencers from different countries who have picked their favourite pieces from a whole host of brands. For the UK, it was fashion girl Jessica Skye's time to shine.

The Suffolk-based cool-girl is know for her minimalist aesthetic and love for sleek separates. Jessica picked her key pieces from brands including Scandi label Minus (as seen here with the checked blazer) along with NA-KD and of course, New Balance. Teaming the sell-out trainers with a knit two-piece and a touch of tailoring, Jess shows how versatile these trainers are.

And she's not the only fan, fashion influencer Abisola Omole also picked them as part of her edit for the spring/summer lookbook, and this is when they sold out.

The go-with-everything trainers are not only practical (they're a sports shoe, after all) they're also most-loved for the slightly retro touch they add to any outfit. From jeans (as seen on Abisola, above) to shorts, slip skirts or even with a sharp suit.

So, to avoid disappointment for when these most likely sell-out for a second time, we suggest you get yourself a pair before they go. Shop the grey, cream and navy below.

SHOP: New Balance Trainers 2 of 3 Slide 2 of 4 New Balance, Women's 574v2 Sneaker Grey has been so popular, they sold out within a day but luckily these go-with-everything kicks are back. Buy now

New Balance, Women's 574v2 Sneaker The cream would look so good with a tonal outfit - think a cream cashmere jumper, ecru jeans and a beige bag. Buy now

New Balance, Women's 574v2 Sneaker For the full 'dad' trainer vibe, this navy is ticking all the boxes. We can see these with a baggy jean and sweater look. Buy now

Previous Next