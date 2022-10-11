  1. Home
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: From Apple Watches To Smart Doorbells, These Are The Best Tech Deals

Alexa, do you think I need a robot vacuum?

by Ben Neale |
Posted

Amazon's second Prime event of the year is here - the Prime Early Access Sale - meaning that Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. From fashion to beauty to homeware, everything you could ever want is included and it’s all part of your Prime membership.

While all these offers it can be quite overwhelming to browse what's best. So we've edited the best tech Prime Day deals we can find so that you won't spend your entire workday shopping online.

To take advantage of all these great deals, sign up for Amazon Prime today for a free 30-day trial. As well as taking advantage of Prime sales events (like Prime Day), it also means you get free next-day delivery on thousands of items plus Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Family.

SHOP: The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Tech Deals

Gallery

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Tech Deals 2022

Samsung 55 Inch BU8000 UHD Crystal 4K Smart TV (2022)
The Samsung BU8000 smart TV offers an incredibly powerful processor within a beautiful, slim design.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Amazon-exclusive model has £150 off and will make cleaning your home a breeze.

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor
For a clean that wows – remove up to 100% more plaque versus a manual toothbrush.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender with Auto-iQ
Make your morning smoothie, chop ingredients for a delicious salad or puree food for your little one with the iconic Ninja 3-in-1.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Protect your home and never miss a parcel again with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
FOREO's travel-friendly LUNA Mini 2 will leave your skin feeling squeaky clean.

ghd Original Styler
The original, the classic - you can't go wrong with ghd's Original Styler.

Philips PUS8556 50 Inch 4K Ambilight Android Smart TV
Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler
Style meets intelligence in Shark's iQ Ionic Hair Dryer and Styler. Get gorgeous hair without heat damage.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
With voice control, sleep score and music.

2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display
Upgrade your WFH setup with this ultra-fast 2020 iMac.

Apple Watch Series 7
Track your health, take calls and organise your life with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen Wi-Fi Android Tablet 32GB
From epic films to online fitness classes, the Galaxy Tab A8 invites you to broaden your world.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer
Feed the whole family with this XL ActiFry from Tefal.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch
Take your fitness to the next level with a running watch. Garmin has plenty on offer in the sale, including this Garmin Forerunner 245.

SodaStream Spirit One Touch Electric Sparkling Water Maker Machine
Enjoy your favourite fizzy water any time - simply fill with tap water, sparkle and sip.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us