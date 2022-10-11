Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: From Apple Watches To Smart Doorbells, These Are The Best Tech Deals

Amazon's second Prime event of the year is here - the Prime Early Access Sale - meaning that Amazon Prime members can exclusively save big on thousands of deals on the site. From fashion to beauty to homeware, everything you could ever want is included and it’s all part of your Prime membership.

While all these offers it can be quite overwhelming to browse what's best. So we've edited the best tech Prime Day deals we can find so that you won't spend your entire workday shopping online.

To take advantage of all these great deals, sign up for Amazon Prime today for a free 30-day trial. As well as taking advantage of Prime sales events (like Prime Day), it also means you get free next-day delivery on thousands of items plus Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Family.

SHOP: The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Tech Deals