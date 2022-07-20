The Net-A-Porter Sale Is Up To 80% Off So Here Are All The Best Bargains Under £150

When it comes to epic sales - the kind that make you want to block out your calendar with 'meetings' so you can scroll in peace - Net-a-Porter's is hard to beat, especially when it goes into clearance at up to 80% off. With over 300 pages of product, there's a lot to get through (so much, in fact, that you'll definitely need to filter the results by category or price). But the best part is that because of the generous discounts, there plenty to be had for under £150.
In the name of benevolence, we’ve done the scrolling for you and selected the very best pieces that won't break the bank at this particular time of the month (nearing but not quite at payday). There’s something for everyone, whatever your plans – from shirred summer dresses to elegant swimsuits and let’s not forget accessories: jewellery, sandals, even sunglasses. So, whether you need something now or are just so organised that you're already planning your autumn wardrobe, ready, set, shop.