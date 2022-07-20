  1. Home
The Net-A-Porter Sale Is Up To 80% Off So Here Are All The Best Bargains Under £150

The pieces we'd like to add to basket.

Net-a-Porter sale
by Lillian Sesiguzel |
Posted

When it comes to epic sales - the kind that make you want to block out your calendar with 'meetings' so you can scroll in peace - Net-a-Porter's is hard to beat, especially when it goes into clearance at up to 80% off. With over 300 pages of product, there's a lot to get through (so much, in fact, that you'll definitely need to filter the results by category or price). But the best part is that because of the generous discounts, there plenty to be had for under £150.

In the name of benevolence, we’ve done the scrolling for you and selected the very best pieces that won't break the bank at this particular time of the month (nearing but not quite at payday). There’s something for everyone, whatever your plans – from shirred summer dresses to elegant swimsuits and let’s not forget accessories: jewellery, sandals, even sunglasses. So, whether you need something now or are just so organised that you're already planning your autumn wardrobe, ready, set, shop.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Bargains In The Net-A-Porter Sale

Le Specs, Work It! Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, WAS £60 NOW £42
1 of 20

Alanui, Eco Andean Waves Intarsia Ribbed Wool-Blend Bralette, WAS £215 NOW £43
2 of 20

Alanui, Eco Andean Waves Intarsia Ribbed Wool-Blend Shorts, WAS £280 NOW £56
3 of 20

Maximilian, Streamline Cut-Out Swimsuit, WAS £395 NOW £79
4 of 20

Cult Gaia, Gigi PVC Mules, WAS £300 NOW £120
5 of 20

Laura Lombardi, Cable Gold-Plated Bracelet, WAS £110 NOW £33
6 of 20

Pour Les Femmes, Striped Cotton-Voile Pajama Set, WAS £210 NOW £105
7 of 20

Re/Done, 90s Oversized Cable-Knit Wool Cardigan, WAS £485 NOW £145.50
8 of 20

Christopher John Rogers, Ribbed Wool-Blend Sweater, WAS £635 NOW £127
9 of 20

La Ligne, Shirred Striped Woven Midi Dress, WAS £395 NOW £118.50
10 of 20

TBalance Crystals, Set Of Two Adventurine, Moonstone And Enamel Bracelets, WAS £70 NOW £28
11 of 20

Arizona Love + Jason Wu, Trekky Floral-Print Gauze-Trimmed Canvas Sandals, WAS £160 NOW £64
12 of 20

Zimmermann, Andie Two-Tone Bikini, WAS £195 NOW £97.50
13 of 20

Mother, The Curbside Cropped High-Rise Tapered Jeans, WAS £270 NOW £108
14 of 20

Deiji Studios, The Tea Organic Cotton-Poplin Dress, WAS £142.76 NOW £71.38
15 of 20

Éliou, Dan Gold-Tone, Pearl And Bead Necklace, WAS £173.53 NOW £69.41
16 of 20

Molly Goddard, Striped Wool Vest, WAS £320 NOW £128
17 of 20

Roxanne Assoulin, Colour Therapy Solids Set Of Two Enamel And Gold-Tone Bracelets, WAS £120 NOW £48
18 of 20

Skin, Barrie Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress, WAS £281 NOW £140.50
19 of 20

Rotate Birger Christensen, Iveta Open-Knit Organic Cotton-Blend Midi Dress, WAS £280 NOW £140
20 of 20

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us