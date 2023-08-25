Miu Miu x Church’s Is The Understated Fashion Collab You Won’t Want To Miss

September is very nearly upon us and, with it, those back-to-school vibes we can never seem to shake. Fashion, it seems, is capitalising on said vibes with a brand new collaboration offering the new school shoes of our dreams. Miu Miu x Church's may be one of the quieter, more subtle collaborations of the year but it is no less exciting.

Brogue fans, prepare to lose your minds, because Church's is applying its unrivalled knowledge of footwear – which is vast, considering the company was founded in 1873 – to Miu Miu's knack for branding to give us two new pairs of shoes from which to choose. There's the classic brogue, irresistibly glossy in black or tobacco brown and the double monk strap shoe, which feels both reassuringly traditional and yet entirely contemporary. Both are stamped with the Miu Miu logo on the tongue.

That Church's would choose to partner with a fashion label so renowned for creating clothes and accessories which inspire fervent hype each season is no surprise – it has previously worked with Off-White on several occasions. It's also worth noting that Church's was acquired by Prada in 1999, so it's within the same family as Miu Miu.

Given how in-demand loafers are for the new season, you can expect this collection to sell incredible quickly. Launching online on Tuesday, 29th August, it's fair to say you'll need to be quick off the blocks if you want to be wearing these brogues with your new autumn midi dress or a very on-trend all white outfit.

So, set your alarms and be prepared for Tuesday. Consider this the end-of-summer pay day treat you deserve.