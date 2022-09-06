Meghan Markle Just Wore A Power Halter – And & Other Stories Has A Similar Style For £45

After last night's tonal triumph , Meghan Markle went back to basics for today's outing in Düsseldorf. Arriving on the red carpet for an event marking one year until the Invictus Games 2023, Markle chose a spectrum of neutrals after yesterday's top-to-toe tomato look. But it wasn't the sumptuous colour palette so much as the top - a knitted halter style from Anine Bing; one of her favourite contemporary labels - that caught our attention.

The elegant ecru tank, which is still available to buy for £245, was a pleasingly daring departure from the usual pussy-bow blouses and crisp button-downs that you normally find. Paired with wide-leg cream trousers from Brandon Maxwell, as well as pointed white pumps, it was the kind of smart-casual with a side order of major polish that has become a signature of Markle's. If you want to try a similar vibe for your next day in the office, just shrug an oversized blazer over the tank so that you're covered if your air con errs on the frosty side. (Psst: & Other Stories has a very similar knitted tank that's available in cream, black and orange for £45.)