‘Daring, Unapologetic… Powerful’ The Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s One Young World Look

Meghan Markle is back in the UK, attending the One Young World summit in Manchester this evening with Prince Harry to deliver a keynote addressing gender equality, her first official speech since stepping back as a full-time working royal.

Her look for the occasion? The luxe, modern tailoring that is by-now her trademark style: a Valentino tie-neck blouse, superlatively cut trousers, and the pointed pumps she loves so much (a smart choice for someone fluent in the language of luxury and of fashion, the Pierpaolo Piccioli-helmed brand is in the midst of a stellar moment). In short? Another style slamdunk.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex clapping during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall on September 05, 2022 in Manchester, England. The annual One Young World Summit brings together more than two thousand of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally. Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Montecito-Markle era has seen her wardrobe streamline and modernise. Gone are the days of nude tights and (on the whole) hats and in their place hard-working, albeit ultra-luxe, staples. Meghan has long had a fondness for tonal looks – just this afternoon she was swathed in delicious biscuity tones, including a Brandon Maxwell knit – when spotted, incongruously, at the notably dowdy Euston station.

Since she first went public with Harry, Markle has demonstrated a confident understanding of the power of clothes. Then, she utilised every cut, cuff and colour to say what she was not allowed to. Now, however, Markle doesn’t rely on clothes to do the talking for her. She can, to a greater degree at least, say what she wants, whether that is on stage, in a style-title’s cover interview or on her new Archetypes podcast.

Rather, what Markle does now is use clothes to amplify the messages she wants to give. Can you hear me at the back? You bet!

And what does this evening’s monotone choice – punchy primary red – say? Many things. It is daring, it is unapologetic, it is a deeply powerful colour. It signifies – nudge, nudge – danger. It is sexy (even in 2022, the debate about whether or not it is ok to wear red to a wedding rages on) and sleek, glamorous and professional which seems like a suitably multi-faceted modern choice for a speech on gender equality (why can’t women be two, three, many things at once?).