Here’s How To Shop A Sizzling High Street Version Of Maya Jama’s Crochet Dress

The TV presenter is back to influence your summer wardrobe.

Maya Jama crochet dress
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Maya Jama is back and primed to deliver us the sexiest summer on record thanks to a brand new series of Love Island. And as you mentally prepare for the upside down bikinis and bombshells, ease yourself in by hopping on the bandwagon of the inaugural trend to emerge from the first episode: crochet.

Maya Jama crochet dress
©ITV

Viewers were so taken with what the host decided to wear - not one, not two but three sizzling looks - that search engines lit up with frantic enquires like, 'Maya Jama crochet dress' on Google. The crochet dress in question, with its halter neckline and sexy side cut-outs, was a tantalising take on the craft-adjacent trend from Cult Gaia. Available for £2,454, it certainly turned heads as she arrived by the pool to walk the first five contestants through the coupling which - plot twist! - was decided before they even arrived by a public vote.

Maya is famously a paid-up member of the crochet fan club. (Her first outfit from last season was a custom-made crochet two-piece by Crolage, the brand that's also been worn by Tasha Ghouri). You can buy the host's exact set for £200, which is handmade and uses 'a stretchy stitch' meaning it's flatteringly figure-hugging. If, however, your budget is more in the two-figure range, we've found plenty of other options that are just as alluring. Sizzle away.

2. Zara, Crochet Midi Dress

Zara, Crochet Midi Dress

Zara, Crochet Midi Dress
3. H&amp;M, Crochet-Look A-Line Dress

H&M, Crochet-Look A-Line Dress

H&M, Crochet-Look A-Line Dress
4. Maje, Knit Dress

Maje, Knit Dress

Maje, Knit Dress
5. Fiorucci, Logo Crochet Maxi Dress

Fiorucci, Logo Crochet Maxi Dress

Fiorucci, Logo Crochet Maxi Dress
6. Massimo Tutti, Long Crochet Knit Dress

Massimo Tutti, Long Crochet Knit Dress

Massimo Tutti, Long Crochet Knit Dress
7. Holzweiler, Solange Crochet Dress

Holzweiler, Solange Crochet Dress

Holzweiler, Solange Crochet Dress
8. Boden, Cropped Fringe Crochet T-Shirt

Boden, Cropped Fringe Crochet T-Shirt

Boden, Cropped Fringe Crochet T-Shirt
9. Boden, Fringe Crochet Knitted Skirt

Boden, Fringe Crochet Knitted Skirt

Boden, Fringe Crochet Knitted Skirt
