These M&S Cargo Trousers Are Selling Out Fast And Here’s Why

Marks & Spencer knows how to create a hit product - the combination of a classic style and a great price point will always be a recipe for success. Our current favourite piece? A pair of cargo trousers from the new summer collection that are already selling out - and we can see why!

With our love of nostalgic trends stronger than ever, there are certain styles we've welcomed back with open arms and cargo pants are up there as one of the best. To bring them into 2023, Marks & Spencer has created the perfect grown-up take on the style that will slot easily into your wardrobe. With a neat high-waisted fit and adjustable ankle ties, you can wear yours relaxed and slouchy or take a more tailored approach.

The lightweight modal fabric means these cargo trousers are perfect for summer plus they drape perfectly to create a flattering cut. If you're looking for something that's less sporty than a parachute pant but not as structured as classic canvas cargo trousers then look no further. These M&S cargo trousers are the perfect in-between style. Size-wise, I opted for a UK12 - I am usually between a size UK10-12 - which sit slightly lower on the hips giving a relaxed feel to these trousers.

For a casual outfit, wear yours with a simple white tee and a pair of leather slides or switch it up and pair yours with heels and a waistcoat for an updated take on evening outfits. Pick from soft khaki, natural beige or black - each tone is neutral enough to go with plenty of different options already in your wardrobe. Grab a pair before they sell out!

SHOP: Marks & Spencer's Must-Have Cargo Trousers

Marks & Spencer, Modal Rich Cargo Wide Leg Trousers Khaki

Marks and Spencer, Modal Rich Cargo Wide Leg Trousers Natural Beige