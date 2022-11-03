‘Be Proud Of Your Bump And Then Go With It!’: Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio Shares Her Maternity Wardrobe Must-Haves

In case you didn't know, Made in Chelsea is back for it's 24th season and we can't take our eyes off the one and only Maeva D'Ascanio. Announcing her pregnancy with long-term beau and fellow cast-member, James Taylor, back in season 23, D'Ascanio has gone on to nail her maternity wardrobe.

'There were times that I liked to see my bump in certain jumpers or dresses but I was feeling very uncomfortable and unattractive.' Maeva D'ascanio

The feisty MIC star appeared to slip seamlessly into dressing her growing bump with signature glamour and style but it wasn't always as straightforward as it seemed. Speaking to Grazia, Maeva revealed she found it hard to find what worked for her. 'Dressing for a changing body has been a nightmare from around 16 weeks. I didn’t find myself attractive and I was struggling to find the right clothes, I really wanted to avoid maternity clothes so I tried fit in my old clothes but it was not very successful. There were times that I liked to see my bump in certain jumpers or dresses but I was feeling very uncomfortable and unattractive. The worst was my shoes. I couldn’t fit in any shoes very early in pregnancy.'

Finding out what feels right when your body is changing so quickly comes down to what works for you and what you feel comfortable in. 'I think you need some nice flare trousers or leggings as they shape your legs and look lovely.' says Maeva. 'I also love some nice tight jumpers to show the belly and the famous dungarees!' The dungarees in question are currently available to buy from Seraphine, the label D'Asciano swears by for everything maternity, but act fast as the pair are currently 50% off online so won't be around for long!

On finding the perfect maternity outfit, Meava explains, 'It was hard at times because I was struggling to accept my body. But my main advice is to be proud of your bump and then go with it! Show as much as you can your bump don’t wear too loose as its not as flattering in my opinion.'

For those of you exploring the challenges of bump-dressing, scroll below to find some of Maeva's must-have pieces for your maternity outfits.