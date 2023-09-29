  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

The Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain Collaboration Is Here Just In Time For Payday

The duo we never knew we needed.

by Marina Avraam |
Updated
1
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain 501 Original Jeans
<meta charset="utf-8">Levi's x Emma Chamberlain 501 Original Jeans
2
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Fitted Knit Top
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Fitted Knit Top
3
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Mockneck Sweater
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Mockneck Sweater
4
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Midi Skirt
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Midi Skirt
5
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Trousers
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Trousers
6
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Boxy Jacket
Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Boxy Jacket

If you're a fan of Emma Chamberlain, you'll know her signature look consist of two main components - a comfy pair of jeans and a vest top. Effortless is the word that comes to mind and no one understands the term 'simplicity is key' quite like Emma. Her latest collaboration with Levi's embodies precisely that.

The six-piece collection contains staple wardrobe pieces with a nod to Chamberlain's style; a blend of comfort, versatility and hints of nostalgia, the latter being a particularly crucial aspect given her love of vintage and thrifted clothing. The collection also takes inspiration from Chamberlain's Northern California upbringing, with trousers and jackets crafted in earthy hues inspired by the native redwood tree, as well as knitted vests and sweaters to represent the influencer's laid-back nature.

Speaking on the collection Chamberlain says: 'The Levi’s team gave me so much flexibility and basically took my exact ideas and made them real. It was such a magical experience. I would say this collection is nostalgic, outdoor-inspired, and timeless. I was really inspired by the fact that the brand and I are both from the San Francisco area, and I wanted to lean into what makes Northern California so special.

'All the pieces also sort of remind me of things that I would freak out over if I saw them at the thrift store. I wanted them to have classic silhouettes that you could wear for the next ten years and never get sick of.'

Shop the full collection below.

SHOP: Levi's x Emma Chamberlain

1. <meta charset="utf-8">Levi's x Emma Chamberlain 501 Original Jeans

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain 501 Original Jeans
Price: £110

www.levi.com

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain 501 Original Jeans
Price: £110

www.levi.com

2. Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Fitted Knit Top

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Fitted Knit Top
Price: £85

www.levi.com

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Fitted Knit Top
Price: £85

www.levi.com

3. Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Mockneck Sweater

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Mockneck Sweater
Price: £95

www.levi.com

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Mockneck Sweater
Price: £95

www.levi.com

4. Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Midi Skirt

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Midi Skirt
Price: £85

www.levi.com

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Midi Skirt
Price: £85

www.levi.com

5. Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Trousers

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Trousers
Price: £95

www.levi.com

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Trousers
Price: £95

www.levi.com

6. Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Boxy Jacket

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Boxy Jacket
Price: £145

www.levi.com

Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Boxy Jacket
Price: £145

www.levi.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us