The Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain Collaboration Is Here Just In Time For Payday

If you're a fan of Emma Chamberlain, you'll know her signature look consist of two main components - a comfy pair of jeans and a vest top. Effortless is the word that comes to mind and no one understands the term 'simplicity is key' quite like Emma. Her latest collaboration with Levi's embodies precisely that.

The six-piece collection contains staple wardrobe pieces with a nod to Chamberlain's style; a blend of comfort, versatility and hints of nostalgia, the latter being a particularly crucial aspect given her love of vintage and thrifted clothing. The collection also takes inspiration from Chamberlain's Northern California upbringing, with trousers and jackets crafted in earthy hues inspired by the native redwood tree, as well as knitted vests and sweaters to represent the influencer's laid-back nature.

Speaking on the collection Chamberlain says: 'The Levi’s team gave me so much flexibility and basically took my exact ideas and made them real. It was such a magical experience. I would say this collection is nostalgic, outdoor-inspired, and timeless. I was really inspired by the fact that the brand and I are both from the San Francisco area, and I wanted to lean into what makes Northern California so special.

'All the pieces also sort of remind me of things that I would freak out over if I saw them at the thrift store. I wanted them to have classic silhouettes that you could wear for the next ten years and never get sick of.'

Shop the full collection below.